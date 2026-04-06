Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday 4/6/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dig into today's best MLB prop bets.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Cubs vs. Rays — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 6 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jameson Taillon vs. Shane McClanahan is one of the better first-inning matchups on the slate. McClanahan is the main reason to bet it, but Taillon is competent enough to survive one trip through the Tampa top order. With the full-game total at 8, there is enough room for a scoreless first before the game opens later.

Royals vs. Guardians — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 6 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the strongest NRFI spots because Michael Wacha vs. Tanner Bibee pairs with a total of just 7. Cleveland’s lineup is solid but not explosive right out of the gate, and Kansas City’s offense tends to be more contact-based than ambush-heavy. Everything about this profile says “quiet first inning.”

Tigers vs. Twins — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 6 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A total of 7 is enough by itself to put this game on the NRFI list. Casey Mize vs. Joe Ryan is exactly the type of matchup where both pitchers can win the first inning even if the full game turns later. This is the cleanest total-driven NRFI of the night.

Mariners vs. Rangers — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 7 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob deGrom is the ace duel of the slate, and ace duels are natural NRFI candidates. Even strong lineups can look ordinary the first time through against this level of starting pitching. In a game lined at 7.5, this is one of the best first-inning unders available.

Braves vs. Angels — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 7 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This one is a bit more aggressive because both teams have real power, but Chris Sale vs. José Soriano is still good enough to support it. Sale is the anchor here. If you want a plus-priced or slightly riskier NRFI look, this is the one I like most beyond the obv

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.