Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday 4/13/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Read up on the best home run props for today.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 13 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The case:

This is the premier NRFI play on Monday's board, anchored by one of the most reliable first-inning starters in baseball: Cristopher Sanchez.

In 2026, Sanchez has been virtually untouchable, posting a 1.65 ERA and 12.6 K/9. His first-inning profile has historically been elite. In his 2025 season — 31 starts — he threw a scoreless first inning in 26 of those 31 outings (83.9%). That included 12 of 14 at Citizens Bank Park specifically. The Philadelphia Phillies' home park is his fortress. His 2.20 ERA and 2.19 xFIP in the first time through the order in 2025 tells you everything about how he attacks lineups from the jump.

On the other side, Javier Assad makes just his second start of 2026 after a dominant 5.2-inning shutout debut. Assad's small 2026 sample shows zero runs allowed so far, and even with regression expected, both pitchers are heading into the first inning with strong suppression profiles.

The Chicago Cubs' offense is not a first-inning threat. Chicago's lineup has struggled for consistent run production, and Sanchez's high strikeout rate (12.6 K/9) should help ensure that even quality contact comes at a premium in the early innings.

NRFI Data:

Sanchez career NRFI rate (2025): 83.9% (26 of 31 starts)

Sanchez first-inning ERA (2025): 2.20

Sanchez Citizens Bank Park ERA: 2.14 (since 2025)

Cubs first-inning offensive rating: Below average

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 13 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The case:

Paul Skenes is back. After a rough Opening Day, he's thrown 11.1 innings across two starts with just 2 runs allowed and 11 strikeouts. An elite power pitcher like Skenes — who averages north of 8 K/9 in his rebound stretch — is a quality NRFI anchor. Power pitchers with high strikeout rates minimize ball-in-play events in the first inning, directly reducing first-inning run probability.

The Washington Nationals send out Cade Cavalli, who has pitched to a 2.51 ERA despite an underlying 4.22 xERA and a troubling 5.6 BB/9 through 14.1 innings. His control issues suggest first-inning baserunner risk, but the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup — not among the MLB's more aggressive first-inning offenses — has been limited in overall run production this season.

Critically, PNC Park in Pittsburgh plays as a neutral-to-pitcher-friendly environment. The game total is expected to be in the lower-scoring range, signaling oddsmakers share the view that run production will be limited throughout this contest.

For the NRFI to cash, both the Pirates (against Cavalli) and the Nationals (against Skenes) need to be shut down in the first. It's not too hard to feel good about Skenes' side. Cavalli's side carries some risk given his walk rate, but Pittsburgh hasn't been a first-inning attacking lineup.

NRFI Data:

Skenes: 11 Ks in 11.1 IP since Opening Day (post-rebound)

Cavalli: 5.6 BB/9 (command risk) but PIT's 1st inning offense is muted

PNC Park: Pitcher-neutral to friendly

Game total: Low-set (under 8 expected)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 13 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The case:

Both offenses have been surprisingly quiet in the opening frame this season, creating a good setup for a NRFI wager. Boston is scoring just 0.14 first-inning runs per game in 2026, which ranks 26th in all of baseball. The Twins, while better offensively overall, haven't been a first-inning attacking team, either.

Garrett Crochet is the headline. His 11.4 K/9 is the highest among today's starters, and elite strikeout rates suppress first-inning scoring more efficiently than any other pitching metric. Crochet's profile is built for getting through the first inning clean — high velocity, sharp slider, batters who see him for the first time in an at-bat are at a significant disadvantage.

Bailey Ober pitches for the Minnesota Twins. His drop in K/9 (from 7.3 in 2025 to 4.6 in 2026) is a concern for bettors backing him in strikeout props, but for NRFI purposes, what matters is his early-inning command — and Ober has historically been a clean first-inning pitcher who gets ahead in counts. The Boston Red Sox's lineup, meanwhile, is scoring at a low rate in the first inning.

Neither offense has scored in the first inning across their last three games.

NRFI Data:

Boston 1st-inning runs/game: 0.14 (26th MLB)

Boston team NRFI rate 2026: 85.71%

Twins team NRFI rate 2026: 78.57%

Crochet K/9: 11.4 (dominant suppression)

Both teams: 0 first-inning runs in last 3 games each

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