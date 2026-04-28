Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday 4/28/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Marlins vs. Dodgers NRFI

Rays vs. Guardians NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for Dinger Tuesday?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick — Dodgers vs. Marlins

Shohei Ohtani vs. Janson Junk (10:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 29 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the most one-sided NRFI setups of the 2026 season. Ohtani has allowed just one earned run across 24 innings this season for a 0.38 ERA through four starts, and his first-inning numbers are even better than his full-game totals suggest. His fastball operates at maximum velocity in the first inning before fatigue becomes a factor, and the Miami Marlins' lineup faces an arm they have essentially no experience against.

Hitters are 0-for-6 against his curve, 1-for-8 off his sweeper, and 0-for-1 off his slider thus far in 2026, with four total strikeouts against those three breaking pitches combined. That production in first-time-through-the-lineup at-bats — which is exactly what the first inning represents — confirms that Ohtani's opening-frame dominance is structural, not coincidental. Cold Miami hitters facing a seven-pitch arsenal for the first time have a tall mountain to climb.

On the opposite side, Janson Junk takes the mound for Miami — a back-of-the-rotation arm whose primary job on Tuesday night is to give the Marlins a chance to compete without surrendering the game early. Junk is a contact-management pitcher without swing-and-miss stuff, relying on soft contact and weak grounders to navigate lineups rather than generating strikeouts or dominating hitters with premium velocity.

His profile is exactly the type that a disciplined lineup like the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense eventually punishes through deep counts and extended at-bats. However, the Dodgers' patient approach paradoxically works in favor of the NRFI here: a lineup that methodically works pitches and builds counts in the first inning does not typically produce explosive quick-strike scoring in the opening frame. They manufacture runs through innings of accumulation and getting into the bullpen rather than early first-pitch damage.

The most important factor in this NRFI is straightforward: Shohei Ohtani, operating with the best ERA in baseball, faces the worst offensive team in the National League. His arsenal features seven pitch types, making him one of just 16 MLB pitchers in 2026 to throw at least seven pitch types. The Junk side is riskier, but I think he's capable to tossing up a zero in the bottom half.

NRFI Pick — Guardians vs. Rays

Tanner Bibee vs. Nick Martinez (6:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 28 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The value NRFI on Tuesday's board is in Cleveland, where the first-inning case rests primarily on Nick Martinez — one of the most efficient strike-throwers in the American League — keeping the Cleveland Guardians scoreless in the top of the first.

Martinez carries a 2.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 20:8 K:BB through 30 innings. The veteran right-hander has been one of the most reliable early-inning performers in the AL this season, building on three quality starts in his first five appearances. His walk rate over his career has been consistently one of the best in the game, and this season, he is throwing strikes efficiently with a focused three-pitch mix built around his sinker, changeup, and cutter. A pitcher who fills the zone at a high rate and rarely issues free passes is usually positioned to work clean first innings regardless of opposing lineup quality — he simply does not create traffic that can turn into runs through walks and compounding mistakes.

Tanner Bibee provides reasonable first-inning support on the opposite side. In his last start against the Orioles, Bibee allowed four hits and three walks but no runs, his first scoreless performance of the 2026 season. His struggles have concentrated in the third through fifth innings as pitch counts elevate, not in the first inning when he is freshest. The Tampa Bay Rays' lineup — a contact-oriented team built around ground balls and on-base percentage rather than first-pitch aggression — does not profile as a quick-strike first-inning offense against any starting pitcher. Their approach of working deep into counts and waiting for their pitch tends to suppress first-inning run production even when they eventually score later in games.

At Progressive Field on a Tuesday evening, two strike-throwers who operate efficiently early in outings create a solid base for an NRFI.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.