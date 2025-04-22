Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/22/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 2 between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes goes down on Tuesday night. The Canes took a convincing 4-1 victory in the series opener, but we expect even more offensive fireworks in the second installment.

Carolina waxed the Devils on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes put up 26 scoring chances and 17 high-danger chances while outscoring their guests 2-0 at five-on-five. That extends a productive end to the regular season in which the Canes attempted at least 26 scoring chances and 12 high-danger chances in three straight. However, with a 10.1% shooting percentage over that stretch, we should see an increase in scoring.

Likewise, New Jersey is due for a massive surge in scoring. Over their last six games of the regular season, they recorded just seven goals at five-on-five. Coupled with the Devils’ Game 1 effort, their shooting percentage drops to a miserable 4.9%. Throughout that sample, the Devils have maintained their usual offensive production. Naturally, we should see a sharp increase in their output immediately.

The Canes are clearly the superior team, and we should see them maintain their production and output on Tuesday night. However, we anticipate a more robust showing from the Devils in Game 2. Consequently, we see immense value in taking the over in this one.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 23 12:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers were heading in opposite directions ahead of the playoffs. The Bolts were able to usurp their Atlantic Division rivals, earning home-ice advantage in their first-round series. We expect them to wield that advantage in Game 1.

Florida has looked like an unmitigated disaster recently. While three wins over their last 10 games is a bad look, the Panthers’ metrics don’t point toward a more promising future. The third-place finishers have attempted eight or fewer high-danger chances in four of their last six for an average of 8.3 opportunities per game. More concerningly, they are giving up an average of 11.0 quality chances per game across their previous three.

Analytically, the Lightning are moving in the opposite direction. Tampa Bay has outplayed its opponents in four of its last five, increasing its offensive production. Over that stretch, they’re averaging 12.2 high-danger chances per game, surpassing 14 opportunities in three contests.

The Bolts are peaking at the right time, while the Panthers are falling apart. Tampa Bay is coming at a diminished price, enhancing their moneyline value. We give the edge to the Lightning in the series opener.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thomas Chabot Total Points Ottawa Senators Apr 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators were humbled in their series opener versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Eastern Conference wild card team dropped a 6-2 decision, but there are some positives. One such conclusion is the play of Thomas Chabot.

The Sens defenseman put together a top-end performance. Across all strengths, Chabot finished Game 1 with a 64.8% Corsi rating, 14 scoring chances, and six high-danger chances while starting 71.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Still, he was held off the scoresheet and ended with a -2 rating.

All signs point toward another solid effort from Chabot in Game 2. The former first-round pick has been a staple for the Senators all year, finishing the regular season with a 51.8% expected goals-for rating and ranking third on the team in scoring and high-danger chances. Practically, that’s translated to 14 shots on goal and seven points over his last five games.

Chabot is in an ideal bounce-back spot against the Leafs. The rearguard has dialed up his production lately, but he was held pointless for the first time in six games last time out. Assuredly, Chabot is poised to get back on track tonight, leaving an edge on the over 0.5 points.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any NHL game happening from April 22nd through April 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



