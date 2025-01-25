Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Commanders at Eagles in the NFC Championship

The Washington Commanders will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season -- this time in the NFC Championship game to decide who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Here's my favorite same game parlay for this one based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Commanders at Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick

Although the intensity is taken up a notch in the playoffs, the Commanders have shown they can compete against -- and even defeat -- the Eagles with Jayden Daniels at the helm. After losing by eight points in their first meeting with Philly back in Week 11, Washington delivered a 36-33 victory over their divisional rivals in Week 16.

While Jalen Hurts exited early in that Week 16 matchup, the Eagles' franchise quarterback is dealing with a knee injury that will force him to wear a knee brace in Sunday's rematch. If Hurts is unable to be as effective with his legs, that opens the door for the Commanders to make things mighty interesting in this NFC title contest.

Even though the Commanders are capable of covering the spread, that doesn't mean they won't find themselves playing from behind on Sunday. If Washington does happen to be in a negative game script or find success through the air, Austin Ekeler could see enough usage to hit the over on his receiving yards prop.

Across the first two postseason games for the Commanders, Ekeler is registering a 43.0% snap rate, 38.2% route rate, 3.5 receptions per game, and 33.5 receiving yards per game (compared to Brian Robinson sporting a 51.4% snap rate, 28.9% route rate, 2.0 receptions per game, and 11.0 receiving yards per game in the same span), per NextGenStats.

FanDuel Research's NFL projections have Ekeler forecasted for 3.3 receptions and 27.3 receiving yards in the NFC Championship.

There has easily been more mentions of A.J. Brown reading a book on the sideline than receptions he's made this postseason. While Brown took the high road when asked about his lack of production in the postseason thus far, there's still a bit of squeaky-wheel narrative brewing here.

Along with Philly wanting to get Brown on track as he's hauled in only 3 passes for 24 yards through their first two playoff contests, the talented wideout achieved 5-plus receptions in both regular-season matchups against Washington -- totaling 13 receptions, 162 receiving yards, and a touchdown in the previous meetings.

With the Eagles likely trying to help Hurts avoid unnecessary hits in the pocket, I'm expecting them to feature quick passes to Brown early and often.

