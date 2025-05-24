Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Thunder at Timberwolves in Game 3

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Thunder at Timberwolves Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 3

Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves May 25 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll take my colleague Austan Kas' bold prediction from Thunder-Timberwolves Game 3 best bets just one step further.

He thinks they'll jump out to a first-quarter lead. I've never wavered that I believe they're winning both of these games in Minnesota and making this a series. The Thunder just aren't the same team away from the t-shirts and a whistle that'll always slant toward the home side in the NBA.

OKC's net rating (NRTG) is +24.2 at home in these playoffs, which makes it somewhat impressive the T-Wolves hung tight twice. On the road, that NRTG drops to -0.5. As you'd expected, Minnesota's NRTG in their building (+8.9) improves compared to the road (-1.4), too.

The series starts when a road team wins a game. After watching the Thunder shoot a pitiful 33.9% on wide-open threes on the road against the Denver Nuggets last series, this matchup has only just begun.

Julius Randle - Alt Pts + Reb + Ast Julius Randle Over 29.5 May 25 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If Minnesota wins, it'll likely be because Julius Randle shakes off a Game 2 stinker.

It just wasn't the power forward's night as he was benched down the stretch after a brilliant Game 1 where he, alone, kept Minnesota afloat with 28 points and 8 rebounds. I think Chris Finch felt it was a win-win to let the more successful bench unit ride while getting him some much-needed rest.

This line seems insane for a return to form. Randle had topped 24 points in five straight before Thursday's game, and he's added 7.6 rebounds per game in this time. That's not even mentioning the team-best 9.7 potential assists per game this postseason.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists from Randle tonight. This line hails from "Overreaction City".

Naz Reid - Alt Threes Naz Reid Over 1.5 May 25 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's one man whose shooting struggles have largely sunk the T-Wolves.

It's cruel to place that blame at Naz Reid's feet, but buddy is 0-for-12 from three in this series. Six of those attempts were deemed "wide open". It's hard to leave so many points on the board and beat a historic team.

Of course, Reid's ultimately a role player -- and an excellent one. He benefited from the friendly confines of Target Center during the regular season to shoot 40.9% on threes at home compared to 34.5% as a visitor. That's why Reid has gone from the -135 range on Thursday to north of 65% implied for a pair of triples tonight.

Projected for 2.0 median makes from three, I've got to let regression do its thing for our third leg.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Alt Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 30.5 May 25 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If things are rolling downhill for the Timberwolves, will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupt? Here's perhaps the most challenging leg of the SGP.

It's never fun betting against the MVP, but Gilgeous-Alexander is overdue for a clunker, and he's also taken a step back as a visitor. SGA has posted 28.8 PPG and 10.0 free-throw attempts (FTAs) per game on the road in the playoffs compared to 30.5 PPG and 9.4 FTAs at home.

Why do I bring up the free throws if it works against my case? It's one of the most scrutinized topics ahead of Game 3 in the media, and the officiating could feel the innate urge to swallow the whistle as Minnesota tries to make this a series. Refs are human -- and I wouldn't want to be one in Minneapolis tonight.

Projected for just 29.3 points at FanDuel Research, we'd have put this line closer to -149. There's value in this mark when it fits the script we're looking for with our other legs.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +907

