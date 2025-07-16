The Open Championship 2025: How to Watch and Betting Odds

The Open Championship takes place this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

How to Watch The Open Championship

Here's how to watch each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, July 17th

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Round 2 - Friday, July 18th

Television

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 - Saturday, July 19th

Television

5 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC)

Round 4 - Sunday, July 20th

Television

4 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC)

The Open Championship Betting Odds

Here are the odds for this week's major, as of Wednesday, July 16th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Win Only Odds Scottie Scheffler +450 Rory McIlroy +700 Jon Rahm +1200 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 Xander Schauffele +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2600 Ludvig Åberg +2800 View Full Table ChevronDown

