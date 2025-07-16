FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

The Open Championship 2025: How to Watch and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The Open Championship 2025: How to Watch and Betting Odds

The Open Championship takes place this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

See how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

How to Watch The Open Championship

Here's how to watch each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, July 17th

  • 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock)
  • 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Round 2 - Friday, July 18th

Television

  • 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock)
  • 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Round 3 - Saturday, July 19th

Television

  • 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC)

Round 4 - Sunday, July 20th

Television

  • 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC)

The Open Championship Betting Odds

Here are the odds for this week's major, as of Wednesday, July 16th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Win Only
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+450
Rory McIlroy+700
Jon Rahm+1200
Bryson DeChambeau+2000
Xander Schauffele+2500
Tommy Fleetwood+2600
Ludvig Åberg+2800

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

