2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Timberwolves in Game 3

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Game 3 Betting Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have looked overmatched through two games. But their season is on the line in tonight's Game 3, and I like them to come out swinging at home.

Minnesota has played five home playoff games this season, and they've won the first quarter in four of them. While they haven't yet faced a situation this dire, they had a similar type of near must-win contest in Game 2 last round against the Golden State Warriors after they lost Game 1 at home. Minny responded by winning the first quarter by 14 points in a statement performance.

I think we'll see the T-Wolves play with a heightened sense of urgency as they fight to get back in this series, and I don't mind looking into the alternate first-quarter spread markets, either -- specifically Timberwolves -2.5 at +150.

The Timberwolves need an offensive jolt. Naz Reid might be just the guy to give it.

Naz has been getting plenty of run, playing exactly 28 minutes in each of the first two games of the series. He's also letting it fly from deep, taking 12 threes across the two games.

The problem?

He hasn't made one of them.

But the minutes and shot volume are promising, and Reid is a career 37.9% three-point shooter. He's going to start making them eventually, and his home arena might be just what the doctored ordered. At home this season, Reid made 40.9% of his three-point tries (2.4 makes per game) compared to 34.5% three-point shooting on the road.

With Minnesota desperately needing to find a way to crack OKC's elite defense, Reid can be the answer, and he hit at least three triples in four of his first eight games this postseason.

