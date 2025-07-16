3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 7/16/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

In a clash against the WNBA's best in the Minnesota Lynx (19-4), the Phoenix Mercury continue to be without Satou Sabally (ankle) and Kahleah Copper (hamstring). The two lead the Mercury in scoring at 19.1 and 16.7 PPG, respectively, meaning increased usage across Phoenix's rotation.

This will be the fourth consecutive game with Sabally and Copper absent. Over the last three games, Sami Whitcomb -- 10.9 PPG for the season -- has logged 17.7 PPG while shooting 11.7 field goals and 6.3 three-point attempts per game. This average is greatly elevated by her 36-point outburst on July 7th, but I still like her three-point success of recent.

In fact, Whitcomb has made at least four three-pointers in six of the past nine games. In the nine-game split, she's making 46.4% of her three-point shots.

The Lynx have a daunting unit with the lowest defensive rating, but their perimeter defense isn't totally impenetrable as they allow the fifth-fewest three-point shots per game. This is close to a mediocre mark considering the league is made up of 13 squads.

I can't ignore Whitcomb's recent success from three-point land, and we should expect increased usage when Phoenix is missing its top two scorers. RotoWire is projecting 2.5 made triples for the veteran guard, so getting +148 odds on Whitcomb to hit three treys is enticing.

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

The Golden State Valkyries are on a rough stretch, going 1-4 over the last five games, but they carry a 2-0 record when facing the Seattle Storm this season. What should we expect from Wednesday's meeting?

Seattle was thoroughly dominated in the frontcourt in both matchups, averaging only 22.0 points in the paint per game, compared to Golden State's gaudy mark of 46.0. Furthermore, the Valkyries won the rebounding battle in both games.

This should remain an advantage for Golden State as it allows the fewest points in the paint per contest. Even with the Storm logging the fourth-most points in the paint per game, the Valkyries' interior defense was still like a boa constrictor in the previous two meetings. Seattle also cedes the third-most points in the paint per game, and this greatly elevated Golden State's season average of 30.9 paint points per game (second-fewest).

The Valkyries rank 3rd in rebounding percentage while the Storm are 12th. Golden State sits 2nd in defensive rebounding rate and 3rd on the offensive glass, and Seattle is 11th in both departments. The possession battle should lean in the Valkyries' favor.

Perhaps the biggest concern for the road underdog will be three-point shooting. Golden State launches the most looks per game from three-point land, but the Storm are stingy by giving up the third-fewest three-point shots per contest. Still, the Valkyries found ways to win the past two meetings by controlling the battle around the rim. They should be able to at least hang tight.

Forward Janelle Salaun is enjoying a jump in production over her last two games with 14.0 points per game (PPG) in that span paired with 12.5 field goal attempts per contest -- compared to 9.7 PPG and 9.8 shots per contest on the season.

This increased production isn't from three-point shooting, either, as Salaun has made only two of her past nine three-point attempts (22.2%). Her 32.1% three-point percentage on the season doesn't generate much confidence. However, with most of her points coming from two-point range, this could set her up for success against a Storm defense that struggles inside the arc.

Most importantly, the rookie forward's minutes are up to 21.7 per game over the last three, compared to only 6.5 minutes per contest in her first two games back from participating in the 2025 FIBA Women's World Cup. We've seen some promising stretches from Salaun, and I'm expecting that to continue against Seattle with most of Golden State's points likely coming on two-pointers.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

