3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Liberty on Wednesday 7/16/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Liberty

The Fever are at a disadvantage heading into tonight's matchup against the Liberty.

For one, Indiana played just last night, making tonight's contest a rare back-to-back for the group. The Liberty have been resting up since Sunday. Worse, Caitlin Clark appeared to reaggravate her groin injury at the end of last night's battle.

It'd be a bit surprising to see Clark suit up in the final game before the All-Star break, particularly thanks to the quick turnaround time. But the Liberty are still without Jonquel Jones (ankle), which puts me on a potential Clark-less Fever team to cover a 9.5-point spread.

New York has sorely missed Jones, as evidenced by a 4-4 record and meh -2.0 net rating in her absence. Their wins sans Jones have come by just 3, 7, 9, and 10 points. After losing Kayla Thornton to the expansion draft, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to a season-ending injury, and now Jones, the Liberty are not nearly as scary as they once were, which should open the door for the Fever to stay competitive.

Indiana has gone 4-5 sans Clark and have mixed in some bad losses in there, including against the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks (twice). That said, they've yet to lose by more than 10 points in the split and also pulled off a bold Commissioner's Cup victory -- which does not count toward their record -- against the Minnesota Lynx.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging the fifth-most points (19.3) in the league on the second-best FG% among all guards. Though we'll miss Clark's playmaking skills, Aari McDonald is a candidate to step up to the plate, as she's posted a +7.9 net rating this year. Give me the Fever to stay within double digits in this one.

McDonald joined the Fever via an emergency hardship exception in early June and was released three games later when Indiana got back to full health.

The Fever later re-signed McDonald when a spot opened up following the DeWanna Bonner split, and the 5'6" guard has played an integral role, particularly when Clark has been sidelined.

Across eight Clark-less games, McDonald has played a minimum of 24 minutes and an average of 27 minutes. That massive role has allowed her to log a minimum of 12 combined points and assists (PA) and an average of 14.5 PA in the split.

If Clark is ruled out tonight, McDonald will be in a great spot to soar over 13.5 PA. The Liberty play at the fastest pace in the WNBA, which has in part led to them giving up the sixth-most points and fourth-most assists per game to opposing guards. To add, McDonald has fresh legs after being called upon for just 10 minutes in last night's contest.

Breanna Stewart has stepped up on the boards since Jones' injury.

Before losing Jones (9.6 rebounds), Stewie was averaging just 5.3 rebounds per game. She's netting 8.8 rebounds (second-most in WNBA) in the eight games since.

This game figures to take on a fast pace with New York ranking first and Indiana ranking seventh in tempo. That's great news for Stewart, who should be afforded ample rebounding opportunities in this one. Notably, Stewart hauled in 14 rebounds in her last Jones-less game against a top-seven pace team.

RotoWire's WNBA projections forecast Stewart to log 8.2 rebounds on Wednesday.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token on any wager for any WNBA games taking place on July 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.