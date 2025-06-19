Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Thunder at Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Thunder at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 6

Ahead of Game 6, the calf strain of Tyrese Haliburton is a major concern. Coach Rick Carlisle said the Pacers are preparing to play without Haliburton, making an elimination game even more dangerous for Indiana.

We can take advantage of this injury in the prop market. With Hali shooting 0-of-6 from the field while logging four points in Game 5, Pascal Siakam stepped up to the plate by recording 28 points. He's now reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive games.

During the playoffs, Siakam's usage rate has seen a slight jump from 24.6% to 26.0% when Haliburton is off the court. In this series, he's averaging a combined 32.2 points, rebounds, and assists. That's right around his 32.5 line for Game 5.

Considering Haliburton will likely be out, we can expect an increased role and production out of Siakam. Therefore, I like his chances of going beyond his series average, leading to the over on his combined points, rebounds, and assists prop.

He's been consistent on the glass while producing assists in this series (7.4 RPG and 4.2 APG), and his scoring should stay up after making 5 of his last 12 three-point attempts (41.7%). With 33 and 39 combined points, rebounds, and assists in the last two, I'll happily take over 32.5.

Oklahoma City forcing turnovers has played a major factor in this series. The Thunder just forced over 20 turnovers for the second time in Game 5.

Indiana has now lost the turnover battle in four of five games. Their average is up at 17.8 turnovers per game in the Finals compared to 13.4 in the regular season and 14.1 during the playoffs. With 18.1 forced turnovers per game during the postseason (the most), OKC's pesky defense isn't going anywhere.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished tied for the ninth-most steals per game (1.8) during the regular season, and that mark has stayed at 1.8 during the playoffs. However, his steals have jumped to 2.4 per contest in the Finals, and Shai has reached at least two steals in four of five matchups.

I'm all in on the Thunder forcing more turnovers in Game 6, and Shai usually plays a big role in this category with his quick hands.

Haliburton has logged 4.0 turnovers per game this series compared to 1.9 in the regular season. However, the Pacers' offense will sorely miss his 9.1 assists per game (APG) from the playoffs and 7.2 from the Finals. This offense could look even more sloppy without its leading assist man, meaning more turnovers.

Our Same Game Parlay for Game 5 of the Pacers vs. Thunder fell short by one point from Chet Holmgren, but this doesn't push me away from backing OKC's big man on the boards.

He's produced double-digit rebounding totals in three consecutive games, averaging 12.0 rebounds per game (RPG) during the span. This has also elevated Holmgren to 9.6 RPG for the series. I like his chances of reaching that double-digit mark once again, and the plus odds only makes the pick more intriguing.

His strength has mostly been on the defensive glass. Among players with at least 10 games in the postseason, he's second with 2.7 contested defensive rebounds per game and third with 12.0 defensive rebound chances per contest.

Indiana has the fewest offensive rebounds per game in the playoffs (7.8) -- which is in line with the second-fewest per contest and second-lowest offensive rebounding percentage from the regular season.

The Pacers' offensive board total spiked to 18 in Game 5, but this didn't stop Holmgren from reaching 11 rebounds. We should expect regression from Indiana on the offensive glass, further providing Holmgren a path to eat up defensive boards.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +566

