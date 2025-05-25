Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Knicks at Pacers in Game 3

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Even within a single game, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can wager on traditional markets like the spread or the total, and we also have several player-prop markets available.

Which SGP stands out today as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 3

After last night's Swaim Game Parlay cashed around +900 doing similar, I think stealing picks from our Knicks-Pacers Game 3 best bets piece is simply just good fortune at this point.

New York's backs are against the collective wall after dropping consecutive home games, but it is worth remembering that both contests came down to the final possession in regulation. While Indiana feels like the deeper, better team, they're not perfect.

The Knicks have mashed the offensive class (30.3 oREB%) in the series, and 28 turnovers in two games is uncharacteristic for a New York squad that had the seventh-best turnover rate (13.4%) in the regular season.

Motivation couldn't be more different in this game, and we saw last night what an unbelievable difference that can make.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Alt Pts + Reb Karl-Anthony Towns Over 29.5 May 26 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tom Thibodeau sold Game 2.

If there's a player that's dominated the Pacers and deserved a leash through some struggles on Friday, it's Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns averaged 30.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in three regular season meetings with Indiana, and he chewed the Pacers apart for 35 points and 12 boards in Game 1.

KAT's betting lines are dropping among reports that Mitchell Robinson might start Game 3 next to him, but that's not crazy impactful to the big man's production. Towns still paces at 24.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per 36 minutes with Robinson on the floor.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections set Towns as projected for 20.6 points and 11.0 rebounds on Sunday. That's slightly above his normal line, but curbing it to a nice, even requirement of 30 gives us a smidge of wiggle room.

Myles Turner - Alt Threes Myles Turner Over 1.5 May 26 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is a welcome sight for Myles Turner, who didn't have the best trip to the Big Apple as a shooter.

Turner managed 2-for-8 (25.0%) shooting from deep in two contests to the extent he was benched in Game 1. This seems like a prime buy-low spot when Turner shot 38.8% on triples at home this regular season. In the playoffs, he's hit this in 3 of 5 home contests compared to a 1-for-7 hit rate on the road.

Moreover, this is a pseudo fade of Aaron Nesmith (eight threes in Game 1) and Pascal Siakam (three threes in Game 2)'s recent uproars by their relative standards. Indiana typically spreads the love, and Turner is due for some.

We've got the center projected for 2.0 made triples in Game 3, implying closer to -146 odds if correct.

Tyrese Haliburton - Alt Rebounds Tyrese Haliburton Under 5.5 May 26 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We're unnervingly playing the percentages with Tyrese Haliburton for the final leg. Honestly, a -270 price is comforting here just because of the obvious recent hit rate.

Hali has gone past this mark in 6 of 12 postseason contests, but it's been at an unsustainable rate. The guard is averaging just 9.1 rebound chances per game during the playoffs and converted those at a 68.0% clip in the regular season.

Battling more intensely opposite big bodies, it's surprising to see his totals have been higher. Yet, this Knicks matchup has been especially unkind to them. He averaged just 2.7 rebounds per game in three regular-season meetings and only mustered 4 boards in Game 1 despite overtime.

That presents a classic "sell-high" spot in this market after eight rebounds in Game 2. We're projecting just 4.3 median rebounds for him on Sunday, implying -279 odds on fewer than six.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +560

