Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Celtics at Knicks in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Knicks Same Game Parlay Pick

At first glance, Jalen Brunson has achieved 41-plus points, rebounds, and assists just once over the first five games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Celtics. However, there are multiple factors steering me toward backing Brunson's PRAs prop in a pivotal contest at Madison Square Garden.

Along with Brunson cementing himself as one of the most clutch players in the league in recent years, the All-Star guard inexplicably picked up five fouls in just the third quarter of Game 5 and fouled out with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the game. Brunson should be extra aggressive on the offensive end of the floor in Game 6, and we've also seen him excel as a passer in this series, averaging 7.4 APG on 13.4 potential assists per game.

Across the first five matchups versus the Celtics, Brunson is shooting an efficient 39.5% from three-point range while attempting 7.2 free throws per game and leading the Knicks with a stellar 31.0% usage rate. Meanwhile, Boston has been a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to sending opponents to the charity stripe this postseason, logging the eighth-worst free throw rate allowed (27.2%) among playoff teams.

There's no doubt the unfortunate Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum in Game 4 is a major blow to the Celtics' title run, but the all-around play of Jaylen Brown in Game 5 has injected some hope into Boston's chances of extending their stay in the postseason. While Brown was phenomenal at both ends of the court in the Celtics' victory in Game 5, I want to focus on his playmaking for this SGP.

With Brown becoming the No. 1 option sans Tatum, and the Knicks doing everything they can to take the ball out of his hands, he tallied 12 assists on a whopping 18 potential assists in Game 5. It certainly helps that Boston has plenty of shooters to space the floor around Brown, as they are recording the fourth-best three-point percentage (36.6%) of the teams that have participated in the playoffs.

According to FantasyLabs' On/Off Tool, Brown paces the Celtics in usage rate (33.1%), assist rate (29.6%), and assists per 36 minutes (6.8) whenever Tatum isn't on the court. Despite the potential of Brown taking matters into his own hands and trying to make his presence felt by putting the ball in the basket, he can also alter the trajectory of Friday's clash via his facilitating.

FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas wrote up Derrick White as one of his favorite prop bets for Game 6, and I'm also on board with White staying hot from deep in a must-win scenario. With the Celtics having their backs against the wall in Game 5, White delivered a stellar performance, going 7-for-13 from beyond the arc en route to finishing with a team-high 34 points.

Throughout the series against the Knicks, White is converting an efficient 42.1% of his outside shots while attempting 11.4 threes per game. White has also knocked down five-plus threes in three of his last four outings, and taking him to reach that benchmark again correlates well with Brown's assists prop.

Additionally, White has seemingly been wearing an invisibility cloak at times in these playoffs, with the versatile guard somehow earning 4.8 wide-open threes per game, which is defined by a three-point shot where the closest defender isn't within six feet of him when he releases the ball. Given the attention that Brown is getting from the Knicks in the absence of Tatum and the pure three-point volume we're getting from White, I'm willing to take him to post five-plus threes again in Game 6.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +467

