2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 7/1/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

On a slate marred by inclement weather across much of the East Coast, we should have clear skies out at Wrigley Field for this Cleveland Guardians-Chicago Cubs matchup. Gavin Williams and Matt Boyd are scheduled to take the mound, and both have performed well enough to back a NRFI bid.

Chicago's Boyd is coming off a month where he allowed a couple of first-inning dingers, but he's still managed a scoreless opening inning in 11 of 16 starts this season. While the southpaw might not have overpowering stuff, he's been fantastic the first time through the order with a 3.66 xFIP, 28.5% strikeout rate, and 5.6% walk rate.

Cleveland shouldn't pose much of a threat to Boyd. The Guardians are 29th in YRFI rate (22.0%) and 30th in first-inning runs per game (0.32).

Williams gets the tougher test against a Cubs team that's a top-10 offense in YRFI rate (31.0%) and first-inning runs per game (0.58). However, Williams has logged a NRFI in 11 of 16 starts and has allowed a run in just one of his last nine first innings.

The Cleveland right-hander has also exhibited some reverse splits, showing a 26.4% K rate versus left-handed batters. This could help him get through a Cubs lineup that typically features lefties in three of the first four slots.

This matchup's 8.0-run total also points to a lower-scoring environment tonight.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

It always feels a bit risky to fade this potent Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, but they're actually coming off a month where they were one of the league's worst first-inning offenses, posting a 38 wRC+ in June. While some of this was due to bad luck (.152 BABIP), mediocre marks in strikeout rate (24.5%) and xwOBA (.333) show that their first-inning struggles haven't entirely been a fluke.

With that in mind, we should feel more at ease backing Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith to keep the Dodgers off the board early, and Los Angeles righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto needs little explanation on the other side.

Smith doesn't have amazing numbers to back up his 3.38 ERA, but he's been excellent to begin games, recording a 3.64 xFIP and 25.9% strikeout rate. This has helped him pitch a NRFI in 12 of 15 starts. Smith has also limited home runs (0.60 HR/9), and although some regression is to be expected due to a rather low 6.5% HR/FB rate, part of that success has come from allowing just a 6.1% barrel rate (78th percentile).

Yamamoto hasn't given up an earned run in 13 of his 16 first innings, and he's been lights out the first time through the order with a 2.84 xFIP, 29.9% strikeout rate, 6.9% walk rate, and 49.4% ground-ball rate. While the White Sox have actually been decent in the first inning, they're still a neutral matchup at best, ranking 14th in first-inning runs per game (0.52) and 17th in first-inning wxOBA (.340).

