3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics vs. Knicks in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at Knicks Game 5 Betting Picks

Despite Jayson Tatum suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, the Boston Celtics still found a way to rally against the New York Knicks with a 127-102 win in Game 5. This was with Kristaps Porzingis playing for only 12 minutes due to a breathing concern, putting his Game 6 status in doubt. Will Boston get it done again with a short-handed rotation?

Two factors stood out in Game 5's win. The Celtics held the Knicks to a measly 26 points in the paint while draining 22 of 49 three-point attempts (44.9%). After shooting only 25.0% from three over the first two games, Boston now touts a 43.8% three-point percentage over the last three. This is with high volume, too, at 45.7 shots and 20.0 makes per contest. Finding a way to win in a hostile atmosphere as underdogs could be too difficult, but I still believe the Celtics will find success in the scoring department.

On the other side of the ball, Boston managed to hold the Knicks to a 35.9% field goal percentage (FG%) and 26 points in the paint in the previous game. However, this isn't something I expect to keep up -- especially without Tatum's 101.5 defensive rating in the lineup. Game 4 featured New York shooting 54.3% from the field while reaching 64 points in the paint and 121 points. It even reached 48 points in the paint in Game 3, as well. Keeping the Knicks to under 30 points in the paint feels very unlikely when they had the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim from the regular season (per Dunks & Threes).

Following back-to-back games with the over hitting, I'm expecting another over for Game 6.

New York should find success with Boston missing one of its most important defenders in Tatum. However, OG Anunoby is one of the pieces I do not trust. He's been wildly inconsistent all series, going from 29 points in Game 1 to 5 and 2 points in the next two. In Game 4, Anunoby posted 20 points, but he scored only 6 points in the most recent matchup.

With the Knicks' starting forward finishing with six points or fewer in three of five games, plus odds for under 14.5 points is worth the risk. Attempting 1.6 free throws per game in this series is one of the categories harming Anunoby's chances of scoring. This has a good shot of keeping up with the Celtics finishing with the third-fewest personal fouls per play in the regular season.

Even his shot chart is uncharacteristic, taking 11 of 20 field goal attempts from three (55.0%). Anunoby's 20.1% usage rate from the regular season has dropped to 17.9% in the postseason. Across the board, this isn't a player generating much confidence right now.

I wouldn't be surprised if we see a Game 7 in this series. The two-point spread in favor of the Knicks is reasonable, and Boston to win outright (+120) is intriguing after the last game. Derrick White is a driving force as he immediately stepped up without Tatum by posting 34 points while making 7 of 13 threes (53.8%).

During the regular season, White's usage rate jumped from 19.9% to 23.4% when Tatum didn't play. When Porzingis was also off the court, White's usage rate took another spike to 24.7%. In the postseason, his usage rate is up 1.5 percentage points when Tatum is off the court.

Most importantly, White has the three-point usage to make this happen. He's launching 9.6 triples per game in the playoffs compared to 9.1 in the regular season and is logging 11.4 shots per contest in this series. In Game 5 without Tatum, White took a lofty 13 three-pointers. Even his efficiency is elite against the Knicks at 42.1% from deep.

After averaging 6.5 made threes per game over the last two while making at least five triples in three of five games against New York, +120 for 5+ made three-pointers is too good to pass on. We mentioned Boston getting three-point looks hasn't been a problem over the last three. Look for White to keep leading the attack.

