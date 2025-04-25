Best NBA Playoffs Parlay Bet for Friday 4/25/25

The NBA Playoffs continues tonight with Game 3 action for all three games on the slate.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics are taking on the Orlando Magic, and the Milwaukee Bucks are home versus the Indiana Pacers. I’ve decided to build a three-leg parlay with one leg from each game that gets us to nearly +1000.

Here's my favorite parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Playoff Parlay

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Anthony Edwards +164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards has been on fire and a scoring machine, averaging nearly 30 points in his last 10 games. Though he hasn’t hit 30 in this series yet, the Timberwolves are now home and are tied up versus the Lakers.

I am expecting Edwards to have a breakout game and take more shots against a Lakers defense who struggles to contain athletic wings.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Jaylen Brown +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Celtics lead the series 2-0, but they will likely be without Jayson Tatum tonight. This is a perfect opportunity for Jaylen Brown to step up again and be the primary scoring option for Boston.

In Game 2, Brown lived up to the expectations by putting up 36 points, including 5 three-pointers. He has been consistent when Tatum is absent and utilizes his ability to score from all three levels. With a high usage rate and a Magic team that has a hard time defending Brown, I have no problem backing his overs tonight.

Spread Betting Milwaukee Bucks Apr 26 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bucks are playing in a must-win situation trailing the Pacers 2-0 in the series. They should have a significant edge playing back at home where they have won their last two matchups with the Pacers.

Despite trailing in the series, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing amazing, averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists. Giannis' usage will remain high, and I trust that he will lead the team to a dominant win tonight at home.

I also believe we should see a bounce-back performance from Damian Lillard, who struggled in Game 2, hitting just 4 of 13 shots for 14 points. Lillard will stretch the floor and create opportunities for his team tonight, and the Bucks will have one win on the board in this series.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +962

Receive TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens for any NBA Playoff games on April 25th—one for any SGP wager and one for any live wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NBA bets stand out to you tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.