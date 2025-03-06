Best NBA Player Prop Parlay Bet for Thursday 3/6/25

There are just six games on the slate in the NBA tonight, but luckily, we've still got plenty of ways to bet on each of them.

The featured game I’ll be watching is the New York Knicks versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are riding a seven-game winning streak, but the Knicks are ranked third in the Eastern Conference.

For today’s slate, I am going to build a three-leg same-game parlay for Knicks vs. Lakers.

Here's my favorite player prop parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Player Prop Parlay

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Mar 7 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, they have gone 11-2, moved up to second place in the Western Conference, and have looked unstoppable. LA is currently riding a seven-game win streak and has covered the spread in six of those.

At home, the Lakers are 9-1 in their last 10 and get to host a Knicks team that has struggled against the spread lately, posting a 2-8 ATS record in their last 10.

Give me the Lakers to win and cover tonight for our first leg!

Luka Doncic - Reb + Ast New York Knicks Mar 7 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It only makes sense that if we are backing the Lakers, we back Luka. I like taking over his rebounds and assists tonight. He has averaged nearly 18 boards and assists in the last six games and has cleared this number in five of those.

Things haven’t looked great for the Knicks' defense lately as they rank 26th in defensive ranking the last 10 games. I think Doncic will take advantage of that on his home court.

Austin Reaves - Points New York Knicks Mar 7 3:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Austin Reaves has been having a career year thus far and looks primed to return from injury tonight.

Before exiting the Los Angeles Clippers game early, Reaves posted four straight games with at least 20 points. He has averaged 22 points this month and put up 27 points the last time he played the Knicks. I love the number we are getting it at tonight.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +410

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.