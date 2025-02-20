Best NBA Player Prop Parlay Bet for Thursday 2/20/25

We have made it past the NBA All-Star break and start back up with nine games on the slate.

Here are my top three player props for Thursday night in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Player Prop Parlay

Jayson Tatum - Points Boston Celtics Feb 21 12:00am UTC

Before we get into Jayson Tatum, let me start by saying I LOVE the Boston Celtics to cover versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference, covering 4 of their last 5 games. Meanwhile the Sixers seem to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA.

As far as Tatum, he has cleared 27 points in 5 of his last 7 games. Tatum has had a lot of success against Philly, averaging over 26 points in the last 3 matchups. I think we see a similar game here tonight from the reigning champs.

Jamal Murray - Points Charlotte Hornets Feb 21 2:10am UTC

The Denver Nuggets are 16.5-point favorites in this matchup vs the Charlotte Hornets. Yikes. I see the Nuggets winning this one easily, but that number is a bit too heavy for me to mess with.

Jamal Murray is who I have eyes on. The guy has gotten hot! It’s his first game since putting up 55 points vs the Portland Trail Blazers. His line tonight is set at 21.5. Murray has averaged over 21 points the last 3 matchups against the Hornets and now gets to face them on a second night of a back-to-back. The Hornets' defense is bad to begin with, and now add in fatigue plus travel, I like Murray to take advantage of that.

Damian Lillard - Assists LA Clippers Feb 21 1:10am UTC

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers and are slight home underdogs in this game. Instead of betting on a side, I have landed on betting on Dame Time.

Damian Lillard has been a hot assist steak averaging 9.2 assists in the month of February. He has had at least 7 assists in every game during that timeframe. Even against a strong defense like the Clippers', Dame still found success in the last matchup, posting 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Maybe the Clippers get the win, but I still like Lillard to go off.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +603

