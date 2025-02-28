Best NBA Player Prop Parlay Bet for Friday 2/28/25

Friday basketball is the best. The weekend is here, and we have nearly a full slate in the NBA with 10 games taking place.

Normally, I like to do a three-leg player prop parlay considering all games, but we are changing it up tonight. We have the top two teams in the Eastern Conference facing off: the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. I’m going to use the opportunity to build a three-leg player prop same-game parlay.

This game is extremely intriguing as Boston leads the season series, 2-1, yet the Cavs are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Here's my favorite player prop parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Player Prop Parlay

Evan Mobley - Points Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Evan Mobley is on a roll in the month of February. He is averaging over 20 points per game and has had at least 17 points in 4 straight games. Mobley has been attacking defenses more aggressively, playing more efficiently, and is shooting a career best from three. Plus, the last time Mobley played in Boston, he put up 22 points.

Derrick White - Made Threes Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Derrick White has started finding some consistency beyond the arc. In three consecutive games he has made at least at last five three pointers. The volume of shots for White continues to increase, averaging 9 attempts from three the last five games. Cleveland sits just in the middle of the pack in terms of three point defense. Last time these two teams played, White attempted went 6 for 12 from three.

Jayson Tatum - Points Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lastly, let’s talk about Jayson Tatum.

He has been a little inconsistent the last few games, but I love the matchup for him against the Cavs. Intensity will be high as both teams know the importance of winning this game. Tatum has averaged over 29 points this season, putting up 33 the last time they played the Cavs at home. We could also see an increase in usage for Tatum tonight if Jaylen Brown doesn’t go.

The Celtics need to bounce back from their 20-point loss to the Detroit Pistons and there is no better guy to bet on than Tatum.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +579

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place February 28th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NBA bets stand out to you tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.