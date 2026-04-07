Best NBA Bets Today: Odds and Expert Picks for Every Game on Tuesday, April 7

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Best Bets Today: Odds and Picks for Every Tuesday Game

Timberwolves at Pacers Pick: Timberwolves -12.5

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Team form and baseline

Minnesota is 46-32, while Indiana is 18-60. The market has the Wolves around -12.5 and -750 on the moneyline, which matches the gap in season-long performance.

Step 2: Injuries and lineup edge

Indiana is badly depleted: Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell were all listed out, while Minnesota’s notable absence is Jaden McDaniels. That is a much bigger creation and two-way loss for the Pacers than Minnesota’s one missing starter.

Step 3: Player-performance angle

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points per game, giving Minnesota the best half-court scorer in the matchup. Indiana is trying to avoid a series sweep, which is a useful head-to-head signal that Minnesota has already handled this matchup.

Why I’m betting it

Too much talent disparity, too many Pacers injuries, and a Wolves offense with the best closer on the floor.

Bulls at Wizards Pick: Bulls -6.0

Spread Betting Chicago Bulls Apr 7 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market and records

Chicago is 29-49 and Washington is 17-61, with the Bulls laying 6 and the total sitting near 250. Even with Chicago’s ugly record, the line says the Wizards are still the weaker side at home.

Step 2: Injuries

Josh Giddey is out for Chicago, but Washington is without Trae Young and Alex Sarr, with Bilal Coulibaly also questionable. Losing Young removes most of the Wizards’ shot creation, and Sarr’s absence hurts rim protection against a high-total game.

Step 3: Matchup note

T is a meeting of two skids: Washington has lost nine straight at home and Chicago seven straight on the road. In games like that, I’d rather trust the team with the shorter injury list at the top of the rotation.

Why I’m betting it

Chicago is not trustworthy, but Washington’s missing playmaking matters more.

Bucks at Nets Pick: Nets ML +118

Moneyline Brooklyn Nets Apr 7 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

This is one of the tightest lines on the board: Milwaukee -1.5, Brooklyn +1.5, with the Bucks only -138 on the moneyline.

Step 2: Injury-driven handicap

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, and Bobby Portis is out too. Brooklyn is missing Nic Claxton and Ziaire Williams, but Giannis is still the most important absence in the game by a wide margin.

Step 3: Why the dog has value

Giannis has averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, so Milwaukee is losing elite usage and transition pressure. In a near pick’em, I want the home dog when the favorite is missing the best player on the floor.

Why I’m betting it

This line still feels too Bucks-biased without Giannis.

Heat at Raptors Pick: Raptors -1.0

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors Apr 7 11:42pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Records and line

Toronto is 43-35, Miami is 41-37, and the Raptors are slight home favorites at -1. The market sees this as close, but still leans Toronto.

Step 2: Availability

Norman Powell is probable for Miami, while Immanuel Quickley and Sandro Mamukelashvili both carried uncertainty for Toronto. This is not a clean injury edge for either side, but Toronto’s overall record has been a bit stronger.

Step 3: Recent form

Miami’s recent results have been volatile: the Heat lost 147-129 to Boston on April 1, then beat Washington 152-136 on April 4. Tyler Herro’s recent five-game stretch was 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, which is solid, but not enough to push me off the home side in a coin-flip game.

Why I’m betting it

Toronto has been steadier all season and gets home court in a short line.

Hornets at Celtics Pick: Hornets +5.0

Spread Betting Charlotte Hornets Apr 8 12:13am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market vs. record

Boston is 53-25 and Charlotte is 43-36, but the spread is only Celtics -5. That is a surprisingly modest number for a 53-win team at home.

Step 2: Why the number is short

Charlotte has been competitive enough that books are not hanging a huge tax here, and LaMelo Ball is coming off a 35-point, 8-assist game. Ball’s season line is 19.6 points and 7.1 assists per game, and Charlotte already beat Boston on March 4.

Step 3: Injury angle

Porzingis is listed as questionable. If he sits, Boston loses spacing and rim pressure, and that matters against a live dog with shot creators.

Why I’m betting it

Boston is the better team, but the spread says respect Charlotte -- and I do.

Jazz at Pelicans Pick: Pelicans -10.5

Spread Betting New Orleans Pelicans Apr 8 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

The Pelicans are -11.5 favorites with Utah back at +430 on the moneyline. That is one of the bigger favorite tags outside the elite teams tonight.

Step 2: Injury read

Utah is extremely thin: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and Lauri Markkanen are out, with Ace Bailey and Kyle Filipowski also carrying question marks. New Orleans has missed key pieces too, but Utah’s current creation shortage is the more damaging handicap.

Step 3: Head-to-head

The Pelicans beat Utah 127-118 on February 26, and New Orleans got a 40-point explosion from Saddiq Bey in that meeting.

Why I’m betting it

Utah’s injuries leave too little scoring punch against a Pelicans team that has already shown it can get downhill in this matchup.

Kings at Warriors Pick: Warriors -14.5

Spread Betting Golden State Warriors Apr 8 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

Golden State is -15.5 with Sacramento +640 on the moneyline. That is an enormous number, but it matches the records: Warriors 36-42, Kings 21-58.

Step 2: Injury/availability

Stephen Curry is listed as probable, while Gui Santos is out. Curry’s probable tag matters because Golden State has struggled badly without him, and recent reporting said he had returned to practice and was targeting a return during this stretch.

Step 3: Head-to-head

Golden State destroyed Sacramento 137-103 on January 9. If Curry is active, the Warriors have the best offensive engine and the better urgency profile.

Why I’m betting it

The number is big, but Sacramento’s record and price tell the story.

Mavericks at Clippers Pick: Clippers -11.5

Spread Betting Los Angeles Clippers Apr 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

Clippers -11.5, Mavericks +11.5, with Los Angeles around -600 on the moneyline. That is a major talent-gap number.

Step 2: Injury profile

Dallas is still without Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, while Daniel Gafford is doubtful. That leaves Cooper Flagg with far too much shot-creation burden for a road spot against a healthier Clippers core.

Step 3: Player form

Kawhi Leonard coming off a 24-point game. That is enough for me when the opponent is this short-handed and the line still sits below two full possessions per quarter.

Why I’m betting it

This is one of the cleaner “favorite and move on” spots.

Thunder at Lakers Pick: Lakers +17.0

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Apr 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

Oklahoma City is an enormous -17 favorite and -2200 on the moneyline despite facing a 50-28 Lakers team. That number is less about the Lakers being bad and more about their missing pieces.

Step 2: Injury context

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are out, Marcus Smart is out, and LeBron James was listed questionable. That is why the number ballooned.

Step 3: Why I still want the points

OKC is 62-16 and absolutely elite, but 17 is huge against a team with LeBron still in the mix as a possible active player. The Thunder also smashed the Lakers on April 2, which is exactly why I would rather fade the market adjustment than chase another blowout at this number.

Why I’m betting it

This is a number play, not a pure power-rating play.

Rockets at Suns Pick: Rockets ML -104

Moneyline Houston Rockets Apr 8 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Market

This is basically a toss-up. Phoenix is -1 at one widely available line and Houston is +1, with both teams priced near even on the moneyline.

Step 2: Team quality

Houston is 49-29. Phoenix is 43-35. That alone makes me lean Rockets when they are catching points.

Step 3: Availability and recent form

Phoenix had Haywood Highsmith out, and the Suns offense stalled late in a 115-111 loss to Orlando despite Devin Booker’s 34 points. Booker has still been productive at 25.8 points per game, but Houston’s stronger season-long profile makes the dog appealing in a near pick’em.

Why I’m betting it

Houston has been the better team all year, and I prefer taking them in a game this short.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.