Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 in Sonoma

Round 1 of SVG v. Zilisch went to Shane Van Gisbergen in Chicago. Connor Zilisch gets his shot at revenge just one week later.

Arguably the two best road racers in all of NASCAR will once again go head-to-head Saturday in Sonoma. SVG won in Chicago, besting Zilisch on a late-race restart, but that was after Zilisch rallied from all the way at the back of the field to start the race.

Who will take the crown in Saturday's Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250?

Below are my model's pre-practice simulations for the race. Then, we'll run through which bets I like in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Sonoma

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Sim Top 10 Shane Van Gisbergen 40.6% 65.8% 74.1% 80.4% Connor Zilisch 32.3% 64.3% 74.5% 81.6% Austin Hill 5.3% 28.4% 46.9% 70.4% Justin Allgaier 3.4% 18.9% 35.5% 62.5% Sam Mayer 2.8% 17.1% 32.7% 61.5% Sheldon Creed 2.6% 16.2% 30.5% 58.6% Jesse Love 2.5% 13.8% 27.3% 57.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Sonoma

Austin Hill (+2100): Hill had a chance to win this race last year but got pushed aside by Van Gisbergen on a late-race restart. It led to SVG doing a burnout past Hill's car while Hill gave Van Gisbergen the bird. Across 23 Xfinity road-course races, Hill has 13 top-5 finishes, including 4 straight. He's yet to prove he has the upside to top Zilisch and SVG, but he's the guy most likely to pounce should those two tangle.

(+2100): Hill had a chance to win this race last year but got pushed aside by Van Gisbergen on a late-race restart. It led to SVG doing a burnout past Hill's car while Hill gave Van Gisbergen the bird. Across 23 Xfinity road-course races, Hill has 13 top-5 finishes, including 4 straight. He's yet to prove he has the upside to top Zilisch and SVG, but he's the guy most likely to pounce should those two tangle. Jesse Love (+4800): Similar to last week, Hill's teammate, Love, is a value, too. Love had another solid race there, holding a seventh-place average running position and finishing sixth. It was his fourth finish of sixth or better in nine Xfinity road course races, including two of three this year. I'd expect him to start contending for wins soon, at least if he doesn't have SVG or Zilisch in his way.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.