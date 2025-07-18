Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Dover 200

We've got a pair of NASCAR Cup Series veterans in the field for Saturday's Xfinity Series race in Ross Chastain and Aric Almirola.

But if they want the win, they're going to have to top the king of the concrete, Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier is a two-time Dover winner who also has two wins each in Bristol and Nashville, the other two concrete tracks on the schedule. One of those Nashville wins came just a few weeks ago, and he was third in Bristol this spring.

That's enough to make Allgaier the favorite in my model -- and he's oh so close to being a value in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, as well. Just not enough to bet him.

What do those pre-practice sims say, and who is the one betting value in the field as things stand? Let's check it out.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Dover

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Justin Allgaier 27.1% 57.1% 71.3% 80.1% Ross Chastain 18.2% 47.0% 65.2% 80.7% Aric Almirola 8.1% 29.1% 49.2% 76.1% Connor Zilisch 6.9% 24.0% 40.9% 70.8% Sheldon Creed 5.4% 20.1% 36.5% 67.4% Jesse Love 5.3% 18.0% 31.8% 63.7% Austin Hill 4.3% 15.4% 29.0% 61.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Dover

Christian Eckes (+4500): Eckes excelled on concrete in the Craftsman Truck Series, winning two of three races on that surface last year. He ran into issues in Nashville this year in Xfinity, and he wasn't all that competitive in Bristol, but he has shown upside recently with a near win at Pocono a couple weeks ago. I wouldn't be shocked to see him crack victory lane this year, and Dover is one of the tracks where that may be most realistic.

