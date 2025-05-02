Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 in Texas

Typically, when Kyle Larson runs an Xfinity Series race, he's doing so for Hendrick Motorsports, a part-time team.

This week, as he fills in for an injured Connor Zilisch, Larson will drive the full-time 88 car, providing him with an even better ride than he typically gets.

Condolences to the field.

This has led to -- understandably -- bananas prices on Larson in the betting market. He's -140 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, and I can't blame them for putting him there even if I'm a good bit below market.

Unfortunately, both Larson and Justin Allgaier suck up a ton of win equity in my sims without being values themselves. It makes the options elsewhere pretty thin, so I'd tread lightly on this one.

Below are my model's sims prior to practice and qualifying. After that, we'll run through the one driver I'd be willing to bet as things stand now. As a note, only the top 38 drivers in the model were projected, so Joey Gase and Mason Maggio were omitted.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Texas

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Kyle Larson 40.9% 64.1% 71.2% 75.6% Justin Allgaier 20.1% 49.2% 63.2% 74.9% Sam Mayer 4.4% 19.8% 35.3% 64.2% Sheldon Creed 4.4% 18.1% 32.9% 60.4% Jesse Love 4.2% 20.2% 36.8% 65.0% Riley Herbst 3.6% 17.4% 32.5% 61.0% Brandon Jones 3.5% 17.4% 31.1% 60.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Texas

Christian Eckes (+6500): Eckes has shown better upside recently with average running positions of fifth and eighth in Darlington and Rockingham, respectively. Kaulig Racing's speed on 1.5-mile tracks last year was good enough for AJ Allmendinger to finish fourth in Texas and fifth in Charlotte. Given the talent Eckes showed in the Truck Series, I'm fine putting weight in that data even though Allmendinger is a veteran, and it allows me to believe Eckes can compete at a big price.

