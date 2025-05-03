Marlins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Athletics.
Marlins vs Athletics Game Info
- Miami Marlins (12-19) vs. Athletics (18-15)
- Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA
Marlins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-120) | OAK: (+102)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+172) | OAK: +1.5 (-210)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Marlins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.18 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.31 ERA
The probable pitchers are Max Meyer (2-3) for the Marlins and Osvaldo Bido (2-2) for the Athletics. When Meyer starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Meyer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics are 3-3-0 ATS in Bido's six starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Bido start this season -- they won.
Marlins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (52.5%)
Marlins vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Marlins vs Athletics moneyline has the Marlins as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Athletics Spread
- The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Marlins are +172 to cover, while the Athletics are -210 to cover.
Marlins vs Athletics Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Athletics on May 3, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Marlins have won in each of the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.
- The Marlins have been named as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.
- The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 31 games with a total this season.
- The Marlins are 16-15-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've gone 8-11 in those games.
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Athletics have gone 8-10 (44.4%).
- The Athletics have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-15-3).
- The Athletics have an 18-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has 32 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Miami hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Stowers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .229 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .330 with an on-base percentage of .294.
- He is 107th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging in the majors.
- Eric Wagaman is batting .267 with a .416 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.
- Wagaman has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a walk and an RBI.
- Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .631, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .302 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom has racked up an on-base percentage of .345 and has 35 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .280 and slugging .536.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Jacob Wilson is slugging .443 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .320 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is currently eighth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Brent Rooker is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Shea Langeliers is batting .234 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
Marlins vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/2/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/5/2024: 12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/3/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/4/2023: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/3/2023: 12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 6/2/2023: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/24/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/23/2022: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/22/2022: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
