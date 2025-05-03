Marlins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Athletics Game Info

Miami Marlins (12-19) vs. Athletics (18-15)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

Marlins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

MIA: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+172) | OAK: +1.5 (-210)

MIA: -1.5 (+172) | OAK: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.18 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Meyer (2-3) for the Marlins and Osvaldo Bido (2-2) for the Athletics. When Meyer starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Meyer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics are 3-3-0 ATS in Bido's six starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Bido start this season -- they won.

Marlins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.5%)

Marlins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Marlins vs Athletics moneyline has the Marlins as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Athletics Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Marlins are +172 to cover, while the Athletics are -210 to cover.

Marlins vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Athletics on May 3, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in each of the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

The Marlins have been named as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 31 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 16-15-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've gone 8-11 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Athletics have gone 8-10 (44.4%).

The Athletics have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-15-3).

The Athletics have an 18-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 32 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Miami hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Stowers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Otto Lopez is hitting .229 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .330 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 107th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging in the majors.

Eric Wagaman is batting .267 with a .416 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Wagaman has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a walk and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .631, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .302 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has racked up an on-base percentage of .345 and has 35 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .280 and slugging .536.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is slugging .443 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .320 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brent Rooker is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .234 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Marlins vs Athletics Head to Head

5/2/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2023: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/3/2023: 12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/2/2023: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/24/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/23/2022: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/22/2022: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!