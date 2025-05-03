Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rangers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (19-12) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17)
- Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | TEX: (+116)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | TEX: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 2-1, 3.79 ERA
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (3-2) against the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (2-1). Castillo's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Rangers have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Corbin's four starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-1 in Corbin's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (60.2%)
Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Mariners, Texas is the underdog at +116, and Seattle is -136 playing on the road.
Mariners vs Rangers Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Mariners are +122 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -146.
Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Rangers on May 3 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Seattle has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 31 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 31 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 17-14-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have won seven of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Texas has a record of 2-6 (25%).
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-23-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have collected an 18-15-0 record ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .592, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is eighth in slugging.
- Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .231 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has hit nine homers this season while driving in 25 runs. He's batting .387 this season and slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .427.
- Julio Rodriguez has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.315/.400.
- Rodriguez enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has five home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.
- Arozarena has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford has put up a team-best .565 slugging percentage. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Josh Smith's .469 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .309 with an on-base percentage of .391.
- Adolis Garcia has totaled 24 hits with a .270 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers in both statistics.
- Jonah Heim is batting .262 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head
- 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!