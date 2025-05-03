Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (19-12) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | TEX: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | TEX: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | TEX: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | TEX: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 2-1, 3.79 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (3-2) against the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (2-1). Castillo's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Rangers have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Corbin's four starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-1 in Corbin's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.2%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Mariners, Texas is the underdog at +116, and Seattle is -136 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Mariners are +122 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -146.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rangers on May 3 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 31 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 17-14-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won seven of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Texas has a record of 2-6 (25%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-23-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected an 18-15-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .592, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .231 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Jorge Polanco has hit nine homers this season while driving in 25 runs. He's batting .387 this season and slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .427.

Julio Rodriguez has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.315/.400.

Rodriguez enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Randy Arozarena has five home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Arozarena has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has put up a team-best .565 slugging percentage. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Josh Smith's .469 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .309 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Adolis Garcia has totaled 24 hits with a .270 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers in both statistics.

Jonah Heim is batting .262 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

