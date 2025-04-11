Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol

For the second time this year, Kyle Larson is going for the triple.

Larson will run all three NASCAR races this weekend, starting with Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race. Last time he took a crack at this, Larson won two of three races.

Can he start his pursuit off with a win Friday night at Bristol?

My model's sims -- obviously -- have Larson as the clear favorite; I'm just not high enough on him to bet him in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds.

That could mean my model's undervaluing Larson, and it's something we should keep in mind. But I do like some of the other options. Let's run through what my sims say prior to practice and qualifying, and then we'll lay out which bets I like as things stand.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Bristol

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson 37.5% 72.6% 79.0% Ty Majeski 9.8% 31.5% 50.2% Corey Heim 9.5% 31.5% 50.1% Chandler Smith 9.1% 28.5% 46.9% Grant Enfinger 4.8% 16.6% 30.6% Daniel Hemric 4.5% 16.9% 30.8% Tyler Ankrum 4.5% 16.1% 29.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Bristol

Ty Majeski (+1200): Although Majeski's past three Bristol races haven't gone well, he did win here back in 2022. He's a short-track ace with five of his six Truck Series wins coming at tracks a mile or shorter, three of which came last year. Majeski's got the upside to hang with Larson.

(+1200): Although Majeski's past three Bristol races haven't gone well, he did win here back in 2022. He's a short-track ace with five of his six Truck Series wins coming at tracks a mile or shorter, three of which came last year. Majeski's got the upside to hang with Larson. Tyler Ankrum (+3000): Ankrum is off to an electric start this year with three top-fives in five races, one of which came at a short track in Martinsville. He led 53 laps at Bristol back in 2020 and finished top-10 in both races last year. Given his improved form, I do think he's worth a look at +3000.

