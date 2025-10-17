Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Love's RV Stop 225 in Talladega

Talladega is a great place for an upset in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Grant Enfinger got the win last year at +1300 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds, but the list of winners before him includes a bunch of names that never made a ton of noise elsewhere in the series. You can get a surprise in victory lane.

Because of that, my model views things as being extremely flat for this week and is showing value in a healthy number of longshots. It is important to note that it's very possible it's downplaying the chances of the favorites to produce, and longshots are longshots for a reason. My level of confidence in this run of sims is lower than in most other weeks.

Still, there are some drivers it pinpoints as being values I can get behind. Let's dig into those for Friday afternoon's race.

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Grant Enfinger 6.7% 17.7% 27.3% Corey Heim 6.0% 16.7% 26.1% Daniel Hemric 6.2% 16.7% 25.2% Tyler Ankrum 5.4% 14.6% 23.6% Corey LaJoie 6.1% 16.7% 24.9% Layne Riggs 4.9% 14.3% 22.3% Chandler Smith 4.9% 13.8% 21.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Bret Holmes (+3300): Holmes is my favorite bet on the board even if he isn't the best value. He has had success at pack tracks in the past while running for a self-funded team. This time, though, he'll race for TRICON Garage, one of the top teams in the series. Holmes has two career top-fives on pack tracks, including one here in Talladega, and now that he has more ponies under the hood, I like his odds of being the next surprise winner.

(+3300): Holmes is my favorite bet on the board even if he isn't the best value. He has had success at pack tracks in the past while running for a self-funded team. This time, though, he'll race for TRICON Garage, one of the top teams in the series. Holmes has two career top-fives on pack tracks, including one here in Talladega, and now that he has more ponies under the hood, I like his odds of being the next surprise winner. Jake Garcia (+4000): Garcia has had quality runs at pack tracks since joining ThorSport, and his finishes are starting to trend up. He was 12th in Daytona this year and 9th in Atlanta, his two best finishes to date. Even with limited pack track experience, this is quality equipment at a long number on a driver who has shown talent elsewhere.

(+4000): Garcia has had quality runs at pack tracks since joining ThorSport, and his finishes are starting to trend up. He was 12th in Daytona this year and 9th in Atlanta, his two best finishes to date. Even with limited pack track experience, this is quality equipment at a long number on a driver who has shown talent elsewhere. Connor Mosack (+7500): Mosack has even less pack experience than Garcia with just four total races between the Xfinity and Truck Series. He did, though, have an eighth-place average running position in Atlanta this year and qualified up front. I think the model's overselling him at 4.1%, but I also think +7500 is longer than it should be.

(+7500): Mosack has even less pack experience than Garcia with just four total races between the Xfinity and Truck Series. He did, though, have an eighth-place average running position in Atlanta this year and qualified up front. I think the model's overselling him at 4.1%, but I also think +7500 is longer than it should be. Jack Wood (+7500): My thoughts on Wood are the same as Mosack: the model's too high, but the market's likely too low. In four pack races with McAnally Hilgemann, Wood has three top-14 average running positions. He's going to have a fast truck and run up front. The question is whether he can stay out of trouble long enough to see the checkered flag, but that risk is fully baked into this number.

