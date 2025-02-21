Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Fr8 208 in Atlanta

This week in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, The Boogeyman is back.

Kyle Busch -- 66-time winner in the series -- will drive one of his five races for Spire Motorsports. He ran this race last year, too, and won it while leading 33 of 135 laps.

Can anybody top Busch this weekend?

Below are my model's simulations of the race prior to qualifying. Then, after that, we'll run through where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds.

NASCAR Truck Series in Atlanta Predictions

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Kyle Busch 16.4% 36.5% 50.0% Chandler Smith 8.8% 22.7% 34.2% Michael McDowell 8.1% 22.2% 34.0% Corey Heim 6.9% 19.8% 31.2% Grant Enfinger 6.7% 18.2% 29.5% Daniel Hemric 6.3% 18.1% 28.8% Ty Majeski 5.5% 16.3% 26.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

Truck Series Betting Picks for Atlanta

Michael McDowell (+1400): McDowell ran last week in Daytona and was largely a non-factor. But he's now got experience in the truck, and he's Busch's teammate in Spire equipment. Given McDowell's prowess on drafting tracks, I don't think he should be this long.

(+1400): McDowell ran last week in Daytona and was largely a non-factor. But he's now got experience in the truck, and he's Busch's teammate in Spire equipment. Given McDowell's prowess on drafting tracks, I don't think he should be this long. Kaden Honeycutt (+2400): Honeycutt finished sixth in this race last year and showed upside at a lot of traditional 1.5-mile tracks. If Atlanta continues to trend that direction, Honeycutt has shown the talent to compete, even in middling equipment with Niece Motorsports.

(+2400): Honeycutt finished sixth in this race last year and showed upside at a lot of traditional 1.5-mile tracks. If Atlanta continues to trend that direction, Honeycutt has shown the talent to compete, even in middling equipment with Niece Motorsports. Jack Wood (+8000): Wood has never finished better than ninth across 62 career Truck Series races, and he has led five total laps. Longshots are longshots for a reason. Still, he's in great equipment with McAnally Hilgemann, and he had a top-15 average running position in Daytona both last year and this year. The odds he fails to win are around 98%, per my model, but that's still above market.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.