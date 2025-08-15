Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the eero 250 in Richmond

Sometimes, when you're building a model, you're praying you show value in a certain driver.

We all have our biases and want to bet certain things. But it's important to consider the betting odds and make sure that bet isn't incredibly stupid.

This week, the biases and the model aligned. I get to bet the driver I wanted.

Hallelujah.

Let's dig into my model's pre-practice simulations for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' eero 250 in Richmond, and then we can lay out some bets I like in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Richmond

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Corey Heim 20.5% 45.2% 60.0% Chandler Smith 10.4% 28.3% 43.4% Layne Riggs 9.4% 27.6% 42.7% Grant Enfinger 8.5% 24.7% 40.1% Carson Kvapil 8.2% 24.2% 39.0% Christian Eckes 6.5% 21.2% 35.5% Ty Majeski 6.9% 22.2% 35.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Richmond

Grant Enfinger (+1300): Enfinger is at his best on short tracks and those with lots of tire falloff, and Richmond checks both boxes. He won here when the Truck Series returned to the track in 2020 and has led 70-plus laps two other times since. He's coming off a fourth-place run in Iowa, so the form is good enough for me to buy in.

(+1300): Enfinger is at his best on short tracks and those with lots of tire falloff, and Richmond checks both boxes. He won here when the Truck Series returned to the track in 2020 and has led 70-plus laps two other times since. He's coming off a fourth-place run in Iowa, so the form is good enough for me to buy in. Carson Kvapil (+2000): Kvapil is running a rare second entry for CR7, meaning he's Enfinger's teammate in this one. The inexperienced team could ding him, but Kvapil was brought up on short tracks and has run well on them in his full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. If he can adapt to a truck quickly enough, he should be in the mix.

(+2000): Kvapil is running a rare second entry for CR7, meaning he's Enfinger's teammate in this one. The inexperienced team could ding him, but Kvapil was brought up on short tracks and has run well on them in his full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. If he can adapt to a truck quickly enough, he should be in the mix. Kaden Honeycutt (+3000): Honeycutt is the driver I desperately wanted to bet this week, and the market obliged. He's now running for Halmar Friesen Racing in place of the injured Stewart Friesen, and my model views that as an upgrade from his previous team in Niece Motorsports. Honeycutt had good runs at Bristol, Rockingham, North Wilkesboro, and Nashville with Niece, and I think he can hit victory lane with this team before the end of the season.

