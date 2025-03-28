Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

I'm not gonna lie; I was a bit surprised when I pulled up the betting odds for Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Martinsville.

I expected William Byron to get the Kyle Busch treatment, sitting potentially shorter than +200 to win. After all, Byron is an elite Cup driver running for the same team Busch drives for in the Truck Series, and Byron won this race in 2022 despite starting all the way in the back.

Instead, Byron is +260 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds. Not only is that longer than I thought, but it's enough to make him a value for me.

Let's see what my sims have prior to practice and qualifying. Then, we'll lay out which bets I like based on FanDuel's odds.

NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Predictions

Driver Win Podium Top 5 William Byron 39.5% 65.6% 74.5% Chandler Smith 12.3% 37.4% 54.3% Corey Heim 9.9% 32.7% 49.9% Ty Majeski 9.5% 32.3% 49.7% Grant Enfinger 4.8% 20.9% 37.0% Layne Riggs 4.7% 19.4% 35.1% Ben Rhodes 4.4% 17.0% 31.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville

William Byron (+260): Byron may not be on Busch's level of dominance, but he's a veteran in the Truck Series. He has eight career wins, one of which was that aforementioned Martinsville race. He finished top-five in two of his three Truck races last year, so the familiarity with the truck and the thirst for results converge enough for me to bet Byron even at a short number.

Chandler Smith (+850): I understand why betting markets are on high on Layne Riggs (+360 to win) after how good he was on short tracks last year. But his new teammate, Smith, thrives on short, flat tracks, winning at both Richmond and Phoenix in the Xfinity Series last year. I think Smith's track record should have him above people like Riggs on the odds board, and that's not the case right now.

Who stands out to you for tonight's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.