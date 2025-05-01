Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (15-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-22)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

MIL: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

MIL: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-2, 2.45 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-4, 6.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chad Patrick (1-2) for the Brewers and Sean Burke (1-4) for the White Sox. Patrick and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Patrick's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 3-2-0 ATS in Burke's five starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-3 in Burke's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.4%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +152 underdog at home.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The Brewers are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are -110 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -110.

The over/under for Brewers-White Sox on May 1 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -180 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 13 of 30 chances this season.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 18-12-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won seven of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (24.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Chicago has a 4-14 record (winning only 22.2% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-14-2 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 15-14-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (36) this season while batting .281 with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .523.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Chourio has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season. He's batting .317.

His batting average is 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Turang has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with four walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 32 hits, an OBP of .383 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Frelick takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .158 with two doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .305 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 163rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 127th and he is 142nd in slugging.

Robert hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .222 with five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Miguel Vargas a has .289 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Brooks Baldwin has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .247.

Brewers vs White Sox Head to Head

4/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/2/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/1/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!