MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 1
Will Jacob Burger or Wyatt Langford go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Athletics at Texas Rangers
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Giovanny Urshela (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)