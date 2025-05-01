MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 1
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Luis Severino surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Athletics at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances