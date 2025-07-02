Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 7/2/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Kansas City Royals at the Seattle Mariners and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Royals at Mariners

The Mariners have a significant pitching advantage tonight as they're sending Logan Gilbert to the mound while the Royals turn to Noah Cameron. That leads me to this first leg.

Gilbert is having a special season, recording a 2.11 SIERA, 37.0% strikeout rate and 18.2% swinging-strike rate through his first 45 2/3 innings. Seattle's ace has been especially lethal at home this season, holding hitters to a .200 wOBA while registering a 1.60 xFIP and 40.2% K rate at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

While the results have dipped in his three starts since coming off the IL (10 ER in 15 1/3 IP), there's been some bad luck at play, including a .333 BABIP and 25.0% homer-to-fly-ball rate over those three outings. His career marks in those stats are .271 and 21.1%, respectively.

Facing a KC offense that is 26th in wOBA versus RHP (.298), Gilbert can dominate.

As for Cameron, he's got a 4.56 SIERA and 18.6% strikeout rate. Seattle's offense ranks ninth in wOBA against lefties (.316), so this is a good spot for the Mariners.

All in all, Seattle checks a few boxes tonight, and I like them to win by multiple runs.

As we just discussed, this is a really nice matchup for Gilbert, but one thing KC's offense does well is avoid Ks, so I'm playing it safe with this leg.

Against righties, the Royals are tied for the second-lowest strikeout rate (17.8%). That doesn't scare me too much, but it's enough to push me down to an alternate market rather than Gilbert's standard K line of 6.5.

With a 37.0% strikeout rate and 18.2% swinging-strike rate, Gilbert has been one of the game's elite K artists in 2025. His strikeout rate across his three post-IL starts is 35.9%, with Gilbert notching at least six punchouts in each appearance.

Randy Arozarena is on fire right now, and this is a good matchup for him to keep it going.

In the first two games of this series against the Royals, Arozarena has homered three times. He's tallied exactly two hits in four straight games. En fuego.

He'll own the platoon advantage versus Cameron, and Arozarena has a 42.2% hard-hit rate and 42.2% fly-ball rate in the split this year.

Once Cameron leaves the game, Arozarena will take his hacks against a Royals bullpen that is 25th in xFIP over the last 14 days (4.50).

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +275

