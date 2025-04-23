Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 4/23/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Los Angeles Angels and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Pirates at Angels

When an underdog has the better pitcher going, I'm usually intrigued, and that's the case today as Andrew Heaney and Jack Kochanowicz meet up.

Heaney has been pretty good so far this year, recording a 3.58 SIERA and 22.4% strikeout rate. He's permitted one run or fewer in three of his four starts. He should be able to have success against a Halos offense that is 22nd in wOBA (.300) and sports the second-highest K rate (25.9%).

Kochanowicz isn't good. He owns a laughably low 9.9% strikeout rate -- yes, 9.9% -- through 85 2/3 career innings. His career SIERA is 4.76. While the Pirates are a bad offense (26th in wOBA), this is about as good as matchups get.

Our Skyler Carlin wrote up Oneil Cruz as one of today's best home run picks. I concur.

Over his career, Kochanowicz has surrendered a 39.1% hard-hit rate to lefty bats. In 2025, he's giving up 1.77 homers per nine innings. Yes, please.

Cruz is cooking this season, sitting in the 90th percentile or better in all of hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity. He's smacked five taters already, and there's a slight wind blowing out in LA. This is a great spot for him to launch another one.

For the third leg, I wanted something that wasn't super hard to achieve since we already have two plus-money bets. This is where I landed.

While the Angels scoring at least three runs correlates negatively with the first leg, that balloons the odds for us. Plus, it's not like LA scoring three-plus runs would be a fatal blow to the Pirates' chances of winning.

Heaney has been solid -- as we touched on above -- but he gave up a 44.4% fly-ball rate last year and is generating a meh 9.4% swinging-strike rate this season. He's someone Angels righties Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Jorge Soler can find joy against. Ward, in particular, is in a good spot as he tagged southpaws for a .375 wOBA and 41.9% hard-hit rate in 2024.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +935

