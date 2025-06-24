Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 6/24/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Dodgers at Rockies

First 5 Innings Run Line First 5 Innings Run Line Colorado Rockies 1.5 -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alarm bells should be going off at any favored Rockies outcomes in this game, and this one is incredibly generous. Can Colorado be losing by just one -- or better -- as we hit the sixth? I believe so.

The Dodgers are making a curious (and likely not welcomed) choice to go to a bullpen game here. The problem? L.A.'s 4.89 reliever skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is the very worst in baseball over the last seven days. They've logged 25.1 innings (fourth-most in MLB) in this time and enter a date at Coors Field.

Meanwhile, German Marquez remains a bizarre yet effective starting option by the Rockies' standards. He's compiled a 4.91 ERA at home that's worse on the road (6.90) and has only ceded 0.86 HR/9 this season. That's extraordinary given his park.

Over the past month, the Dodgers' team OPS against righties (.820) is strong, but the Rockies (.737) aren't as far behind as they were earlier this season. I think they can hang tight against an embattled Los Angeles 'pen.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Hunter Goodman -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

If every team is required to have an All-Star, I have no idea how Hunter Goodman doesn't earn a trip to Atlanta.

Goodman has been Colorado's life preserver on offense, and the right-handed catcher crushes righties like Dodgers opener Will Klein. Over the past 30 days, Goodman has 1.058 OPS against righties. I'm unsure where the game heads beyond Klein, but a .720 OPS for the season versus lefties is still fine.

Notably, Goodman's 5.3% walk rate doesn't show a ton of plate discipline, but that's okay to avoid empty trips to the dish for this prop's purposes.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections have got the Rockies' catcher pegged for 2.02 median total bases, implying closer to -150 odds in this market.

To Record 2+ Hits To Record 2+ Hits Freddie Freeman +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Freddie Freeman might be the most perfect bat in all of baseball to target where Marquez struggles.

The righty doesn't give up dingers, and Freeman (9 HR this season) doesn't particularly mash them. However, the first baseman is an elite contact hitter with a .341 average and minuscule soft-contact rate (8.2%) against right-handed pitching this season. He's hitting .329 lifetime as a Dodger at Coors Field.

Marquez struggles in the contact realm, coughing up a .334 average to left-handed bats. A 7.0% walk rate is manageable, though, to make Freddie earn his way aboard twice.

We've got Freeman projected for 1.45 median hits, making plus money on this prop decently attractive. Stylistically, avoiding power markets against Marquez is probably wise -- especially if the Rockies are going to hang tight early.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +623

