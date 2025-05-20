Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 5/20/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Philadelphia Phillies at the Colorado Rockies and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Phillies at Rockies

Antonio Senzatela is expected to start for the Rockies on Tuesday, and he is certainly producing reverse splits on the mound, giving up a .458 wOBA, 2.08 WHIP, and 3.48 HR/9 to righties. That being said, Senzatela is still permitting a .412 wOBA and 1.91 WHIP versus lefties, so I don't want to completely ignore the left-handed sluggers from the Phillies in this matchup.

Bryce Harper is one of the left-handed batters I want to target in this SGP, with the All-Star first baseman sporting a formidable .348 wOBA, 120 wRC+, .162 ISO, and just an 18.0% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching this season. Even though Harper has never really had issues with striking out at the plate often, Senzatela's first percentile strikeout rate (10.5%) paired with his second percentile xERA (7.43) bring even less concern in the Ks department for Harper and the other hitters in Philly's lineup.

Since the start of May, Harper is logging a .373 wOBA, 137 wRC+, and .156 ISO while recording five multi-hit outings, three doubles, and one homer across his last nine contests. With Senzatela coughing up six-plus hits in all nine of his starts and eight-plus hits in seven of nine, Harper has a decent shot to achieve two-plus bases on Tuesday.

Once again, Senzatela is showing reverse splits on the bump this year, but there are still plenty of reasons to love Kyle Schwarber in this matchup. For starters, winds are expected to be blowing in a bit from left to right at Coors Field, which gives us a chance to have Schwarber accrue multiple RBIs via the long ball in a hitter-friendly environment.

Additionally, Schwarber leads the Phillies in RBIs (36) as he's primarily moved to the No. 4 spot in the batting order, giving him a chance to hit behind the likes of Bryson Stott (.327 wOBA vs. RHP), Trea Turner (.330 wOBA vs. RHP), and Bryce Harper. When facing right-handed pitchers this season, Schwarber is registering a .360 wOBA, 129 wRC+, and .248 ISO.

While Schwarber is posting the fifth-highest walk rate (15.9%) in the majors, he shouldn't experience too many free passes versus Senzatela, who is in the 78th percentile in walk rate (6.2%). And once Senzatela exits Tuesday's contest, Schwarber will get to face a shaky Rockies bullpen that is tallying the worst SIERA (4.32), fifth-worst WHIP (1.49), sixth-worst HR/9 (1.20), and lowest strikeout rate (18.8%).

To complete this SGP, we'll place some confidence in Jesus Luzardo taking care of business on the mound versus the Rockies. Across his first 9 starts and 54.0 innings pitched for the Phillies, Luzardo is residing in the 73rd percentile in xERA (3.20), 79th percentile in chase rate (31.3%), 83rd percentile in whiff rate (30.7%), and 73rd percentile in strikeout rate (26.0%).

Despite Luzardo racking up seven-plus Ks in only three of his first nine starts, Colorado is posting the highest strikeout rate (28.1%), seventh-worst wOBA (.276), and third-worst wRC+ (60) against southpaws. Luzardo's chase and whiff rates should help him flourish against a Rockies team that has the third-highest swing rate on pitches outside of the zone (33.2%) and highest swinging-strike rate (13.6%).

Just since the start of May, Colorado has faced three left-handed starters, and all three of them tallied seven-plus strikeouts, including Cristopher Sanchez in Monday's series opener. Even with the concerns of pitching at Coors Field, Luzardo should pitch deep enough into this game to generate Ks against a below-average lineup.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +699

