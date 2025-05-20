Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 21
The MLB schedule on Wednesday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Detroit Tigers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.62%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.38%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.32%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -148
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 63.15%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.87%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.13%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -132
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.07%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs.
- Records: Cardinals (27-21), Tigers (31-17)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.12%
- Tigers Win Probability: 41.88%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Logan Evans
- Records: White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.43%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.57%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.12%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.88%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs.
- Records: Giants (28-20), Royals (27-22)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.32%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 52.47%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.10%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.90%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.21%
- Rangers Win Probability: 42.79%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Blue Jays (22-24), Padres (27-18)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -210
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.32%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 60.78%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Corbin Burnes
- Records: Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.09%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.