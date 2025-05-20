Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 21

The MLB schedule on Wednesday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Detroit Tigers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Brady Singer

Andrew Heaney vs. Brady Singer Records: Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24)

Pirates (15-33), Reds (25-24) Reds Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.62%

54.62% Pirates Win Probability: 45.38%

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and MASN2

MLB Network, FDSWI and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Chad Patrick vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31)

Brewers (23-25), Orioles (15-31) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.32%

51.32% Orioles Win Probability: 48.68%

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen

Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)

Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21) Twins Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 63.15%

63.15% Guardians Win Probability: 36.85%

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN

FDSSUN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Hunter Brown

Taj Bradley vs. Hunter Brown Records: Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22)

Rays (21-26), Astros (25-22) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.87%

55.87% Rays Win Probability: 44.13%

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ

FDSFL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Cade Horton

Max Meyer vs. Cade Horton Records: Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20)

Marlins (19-27), Cubs (28-20) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.07%

54.07% Marlins Win Probability: 45.93%

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET

FDSMW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs.

Andre Pallante vs. Records: Cardinals (27-21), Tigers (31-17)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Tigers Win Probability: 41.88%

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

CHSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Logan Evans

Shane Smith vs. Logan Evans Records: White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19)

White Sox (14-34), Mariners (27-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.43%

62.43% White Sox Win Probability: 37.57%

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and CLEG

MLB Network, MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Tanner Bibee

Joe Ryan vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Guardians Win Probability: 41.88%

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSKC

NBCS-BA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs.

Logan Webb vs. Records: Giants (28-20), Royals (27-22)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.32%

64.32% Royals Win Probability: 35.68%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO

MLB Network, MASN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Trevor Williams vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23)

Nationals (21-27), Braves (24-23) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 52.47%

52.47% Braves Win Probability: 47.53%

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and SNY

MLB Network, NESN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Tylor Megill

Garrett Crochet vs. Tylor Megill Records: Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19)

Red Sox (24-25), Mets (29-19) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.10%

52.10% Mets Win Probability: 47.90%

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and RSN

Amazon Prime Video and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jacob deGrom

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23)

Yankees (27-19), Rangers (25-23) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.21%

57.21% Rangers Win Probability: 42.79%

San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and SDPA

SN1 and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Randy Vasquez

Kevin Gausman vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Blue Jays (22-24), Padres (27-18)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.18%

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH

COLR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Taijuan Walker

Carson Palmquist vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18)

Rockies (8-39), Phillies (29-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.32%

63.32% Rockies Win Probability: 36.68%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Jack Kochanowicz

JP Sears vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25)

Athletics (22-26), Angels (21-25) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 60.78%

60.78% Angels Win Probability: 39.22%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Corbin Burnes

Dustin May vs. Corbin Burnes Records: Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22)

Dodgers (29-19), Diamondbacks (26-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.91%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.