Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (25-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-33)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)

CIN: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-2, 5.01 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-3, 3.02 ERA

The Reds will look to Brady Singer (5-2) against the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (2-3). Singer's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Pirates have gone 3-5-0 ATS in Heaney's eight starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 2-4 in Heaney's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.6%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Reds are +122 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -146.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

Reds versus Pirates on May 21 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 47 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 26-21-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 10 of the 31 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (32.3%).

Pittsburgh has an 8-17 record (winning just 32% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-26-3).

The Pirates have gone 18-28-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) and total hits (48) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 90th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

TJ Friedl is batting .275 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Gavin Lux has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Austin Hays has six home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .330 this season.

Hays heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with 31 hits. He's batting .223 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .205.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

