Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 4/8/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Phillies at Braves

The Braves are going to turn it around eventually; I'd just prefer if it's not tonight.

At this point in the season, my model doesn't weigh 2025 data all that much. It's simply too small of a sample to draw from.

Even with that, it's still got the Phillies as the favorites in this game. That's in large part due to their offense. The Phillies' active roster has a 112 wRC+ since the start of last year; the Braves are at just 98.

Add in how well Zack Wheeler is pitching -- more on that in a second -- and I do think the Phillies should be better than a toss-up to win even with this game in Atlanta.

Zack Wheeler 8+ Strikeouts +120

This was one of my favorite strikeout props of the day when it was sitting at +132. I'm still seeing enough value at +120 to plop it into this SGP.

As laid out there, Wheeler has a 32.7% strikeout rate across his past 11 starts with fewer cutters. That includes his two starts this year, in which he has racked up 8 and 10 strikeouts.

Part of the Braves' offensive struggles stem from plate-discipline issues. Their active roster has a 24.0% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year. When you add that with Wheeler's recent nastiness, I have him projected for 8.52 strikeouts tonight.

Chris Sale - Strikeouts

I didn't like this one enough to include it as one of my favorite props of the day. But it does mesh well with our Phillies moneyline, so we can lump it in here.

Chris Sale has experienced some bumpiness to open the year. He has let up 6 earned runs in 10 innings with a middling 12 strikeouts. That's partly due to his opponents -- the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres -- but the Phillies are no slouch against lefties with a 120 wRC+ and 22.1% strikeout rate on the active roster since the start of last year.

Additionally, Sale's four-seam fastball velocity is down 1.3 miles per hour from last year, according to Baseball Savant, as is the spin rate on his slider. It's too early to panic, but it did at least get my attention.

Add it all together, and my model has Sale projected for 7.49 strikeouts. That's seemingly in line with market, but given you need 8 strikeouts for the over to hit, pitchers have actually gone under this mark at a clip of 65.0% for me. I think it's a quality third leg to include here.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +415

