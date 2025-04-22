Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 4/22/24

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Texas Rangers at the Athletics and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Rangers at Athletics

Tonight's Rangers-Athletics game has the slate's highest over/under, all the way up at 10.5 runs. I do want to take advantage of the warm weather and wind blowing out at Sutter Health Park -- the second-best venue for hitting in 2025, per Statcast Park Factors. That said, this Rangers lineup has been brutal against right-handed pitching, and Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido has been serviceable to open up the year.

Still, the Athletics offense has been humming early on, especially against left-handed pitching. They're fourth in wRC+ (133) in that split and draw possibly the best lefty matchup you could ask for in Patrick Corbin. The veteran southpaw has finished four straight seasons with an ERA north of 5.00, and his 5.84 xERA through two 2025 starts doesn't offer much room for optimism heading into start No. 3.

Athletics Total Runs Texas Rangers Apr 23 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

That puts the Athletics in a nice spot to score at least 6 runs. Though it's a hefty line, we're rewarded with +114 odds -- an intriguing way to start this Same Game Parlay. They've only reached that mark 5 times through 23 games, but this matchup is too good to ignore. With several strong bats against lefties, look for the Athletics to put up a big number.

If we're banking on the Athletics to put up runs as a team, I think there's value in some of their individual run props for players. Their implied team total is baked into this market, but it doesn't appear to be properly weighting Jacob Wilson.

To Record a Run To Record a Run Jacob Wilson +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wilson has been one of the breakout players of 2025, recording a .354 batting average and scoring 12 runs through 21 games. The 23-year-old shortstop only has 10 at-bats against lefties, but he's recorded 2 singles and 2 doubles in those.

Now, Wilson's failed to score in three straight games primarily hitting in the bottom-half of the lineup, but we have seen the Athletics be willing to bat him higher in the order against lefty starters. They've only faced two left-handed starters thus far but Wilson led off in their most recent southpaw matchup, going 1-for-4 with a run.

He's been a real threat to score at the Athletics' hitter-friendly park, too. Wilson has scored 6 runs in 9 home games, crossing home in five separate games.

This number may drop if Wilson ends up leading off again, but he's proven effective at home even batting in the bottom-third of the order. For a team with such a higher implied total, getting their potential leadoff hitter at +100 odds to score is more than intriguing.

We'll round out this SGP on the opposite side where I like Rangers slugger Corey Seager to record 2+ bases.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Corey Seager -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Though Texas has struggled as a whole on offense, that's through no fault of their franchise shortstop. Seager was quiet over the first few weeks but has really turned it on over the last 11 games. He's posted a .381 average and 1.078 OPS during that stretch, recording multiple bases in seven of 11 games.

This is the left-handed Seager's preferred split, too. Dating back to last season, Seager has .939 OPS and .255 ISO against right-handed pitchers. He's belted 26 home runs across 437 plate appearances against righties over that stretch and owns a .340 average against righties in 2025.

Osvaldo Bido is the kind of righty Seager can take advantage of, too. Bido's posted a 4.48 xERA and 1.45 WHIP through four starts, and he's permitted a monstrous 59% flyball rate against lefties over the past two seasons.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +436

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.