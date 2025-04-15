Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 4/15/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Boston Red Sox at the Tampa Bay Rays and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox's offense is doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in getting me to back their moneyline.

Since the start of last year, the Red Sox's active roster has a 112 wRC+, the sixth-best mark in the league. The Rays, meanwhile, are 24th. Thus, even with the Rays off to a hot start in 2025, we should still view Boston as the superior lineup.

My model's pretty low on Walker Buehler in part due to decreased velocity this year. Even with that input being poor for the Red Sox, I've still got them as slight favorites here. It's a good starting point for this SGP.

Ryan Pepiot - Strikeouts Ryan Pepiot Under Apr 15 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of my favorite strikeout props of the day, and it meshes well with the Boston moneyline.

I'm taking the under primarily due to pitch count. The Rays have let Pepiot hit 95 pitches just 3 times in 29 starts. You need to be hyper efficient to justify a prop this high on a pitch count in the low 90s, and Pepiot is more in the above-average range with a 25.8% strikeout rate since joining the team.

I'm good with adding this leg into the SGP whether it remains laying heavy juice at 6.5 or if we get somewhere in the +120 or +130 range on under 5.5 strikeouts later on.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Trevor Story +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Because Pepiot's best pitch is his changeup, he has some reverse-split tendencies. That opens the door for righty Trevor Story, who has looked closer to his old self to open the season.

Through 71 plate appearances, Story has a 53.2% hard-hit rate. He's not lofting it as much as you'd like, but he's making solid contact often. It's also much better than his 29.5% mark in a small sample last year.

Since joining the Rays, Pepiot has let up a 44.5% fly-ball rate to righties, allowing them to tag him for a .170 ISO. Story's got a good chance at extra bases tonight. Here, even a pair of singles will do, and I think the +155 odds present good value.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +482

