Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Thursday 4/24/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Tampa Bay Rays at the Arizona Diamondbacks and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Rays at Diamondbacks

The Corbin Burnes era in Arizona is off to a worrying start as Burnes sports some concerning numbers, which puts me on the Snakes' new ace to have fewer than five Ks tonight versus the Rays.

Burnes owns career-worst marks pretty much across the board -- including SIERA (4.41), strikeout rate (18.5%) and swinging-strike rate (8.8%). Those numbers are way off from what we've come to expect from Burnes, who ended last year with a 12.9% swinging-strike rate and 23.1% K rate.

Of course, it's been a small sample of only 21 1/3 innings, but with a cutter -- his most-used pitch -- that's down 1.3 MPH and basically zero good signs in his current statistical profile, it's fair to be worried.

Burnes has logged only three punchouts in each of his last three starts. Tampa Bay is fifth in wOBA against righties (.330) with a strikeout rate (20.8%) in the split that's close to a league-average number. This isn't a good spot for Burnes to right the ship.

Given my concerns about Burnes in this matchup, the Tampa Bay moneyline correlates well for this SGP.

In addition to Burnes' issues, the Rays are sending a red-hot Drew Rasmussen to the bump.

Rasmussen was sneaky-good in a brief spell last season, racking up a 30.2% strikeout rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate in 28 2/3 innings (16 appearances, 4 starts). Despite shifting to a full-time starting role, Rasmussen has been able to keep it rolling through his first 20 2/3 innings in 2025, pitching to a 2.93 SIERA and 28.9% strikeout rate.

A matchup with the Snakes in Arizona is a brutal one as the Diamondbacks are first in wOBA against right-handers. But with Rasmussen cooking and Burnes struggling, I like taking the Rays to win.

Chandler Simpson is pretty fast.

The speedy Rays' prospect swiped 104 bases -- yes, 104 -- in the minors last year and 94 the season before that. He's already got 2 steals through his first 15 plate appearances in the bigs, and he can get another one today.

Burnes has historically been bad at preventing stolen bases. In 2024, Statcast credited him with -21 net bases prevented, the worst clip among all pitchers. He's mostly gotten away with it because he's been so good at preventing base-runners. That's not the case right now.

Simpson had a .379 wOBA last year in the minors and rarely strikes out (8.5%). I like his chances of getting on a swiping a bag versus Burnes.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +483

