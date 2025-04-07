Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 4/7/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the San Diego Padres at the Athletics and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Padres at Athletics

As we'll discuss later, I like a lot of what Luis Severino is doing right now. That's a big part of why we're here.

I also just generally think we're underrating this Athletics team. Their active roster has a 112 wRC+ since the start of last year, actually a tick above the Padres' at 108. They've got pretty equal splits between righties and lefties, as well.

The Padres deserve to be favored; my model has the A's win odds at just 47.3%. That's still enough for me to show value with where things stand now, though.

As mentioned above, Severino's a big part of why I'm in on the A's as underdogs.

Over his past 16 starts, Severino has been throwing more sweepers. The xwOBA against that pitch was .217 last year, according to Baseball Savant, so this shift is a positive. Thus, it should be no surprise that he has an improved 3.90 SIERA in this time.

Strikeouts have been a key driver of that. He's at 24.9% in this 16-start sample. Plus, the A's are letting him eat as he has thrown 99 and 107 pitches in his first two starts. He was at nearly 100 through five innings last time out, and the A's still let him go back out for another frame.

I have Severino projected at 4.83 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 4.5 strikeouts 53.8% of the time, so plus money here is a good second leg.

As much as I like Severino and the A's, Michael King is a sicko, too, pushing me to add in this leg.

King has a 2.41 ERA over his past 23 starts, during which he has been throwing more changeups. Importantly, he has let up a minuscule 28.7% hard-hit rate in that span. Sutter Health Park has been a boon for offense thus far, so seeing King and Severino (his hard-hit rate is also better than average in the split outlined above at 34.8%) both suppress hard contact is key.

I'm opting for the first inning line rather than the full game because it's the two starters who draw me in here. For the full game -- even with two above-average bullpens -- I have the total at 8.5 runs, dead even with the market. Here, I can benefit from two quality arms without working counter to the two other legs in the parlay.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games?

