Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 6/27/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Chicago Cubs at the Houston Astros and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Cubs at Astros

Rookie righty Cade Horton has some decent numbers for the Cubs, but this lines up as a solid matchup for Christian Walker.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christian Walker +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Horton is showing reverse splits in a small sample to begin his career with right-handed hitters amassing a 39.6% hard-hit rate, 41.5% fly-ball rate and 1.53 homers per nine innings against him.

Walker's first campaign with the Astros has been a disappointment thus far as his .284 wOBA is well off the .347 wOBA he posted from 2022 to 2024. But he's still sporting a 44.9% fly-ball rate, and his 10.8% homer-to-fly-ball rate should rise over time as he put up a 16.5% homer-to-fly-ball rate across the last three seasons.

6 of Walker's 10 jacks this year have come at home, and I like him to add to his tally today.

We touched on Horton a bit above, and the rook is showcasing swing-and-miss stuff en route to an 11.5% swinging-strike rate. He had a stellar 30.6% K rate in 29 Triple-A innings before getting called up, so this is a guy who can miss bats. He's been improving, too, giving up two or fewer earned runs in four of his past six outings.

Alternate Total Runs Under (10.5) Jun 28 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston is turning to Brandon Walter, a rookie of their own. Walter struggled in a cup of coffee with the Boston Red Sox in 2023, but he looks like a new guy this time around. Through 23 2/3 MLB frames this season, he's pitched to a 25.3% strikeout rate, 12.0% swinging-strike rate and 2.67 SIERA.

Once Walter and Horton are out of the game, the bullpens should be able to have success. Over the last 30 days, Houston's relievers rank third in xFIP (3.34) and the Chicago 'pen checks in ninth (3.88).

The total for this game is listed at 8.5 runs. I'm taking an alternate total to give us two extra runs of wiggle room, and with a homer pick for the first leg, I'm fine having -275 odds for the second leg.

Similar to what I just said in the previous sentence, since we have a +500 leg already, we don't need to be going out of our way to hunt for bets that will significantly inflate the overall SGP odds. We can play it safer, which leads me to Ian Happ to record a hit.

To Record A Hit To Record A Hit Ian Happ +146 View more odds in Sportsbook

With the Cubs on the road, Chicago's leadoff man has a chance to get at least five plate appearances, and he's in the midst of a nice season. Happ has slugged his way to a .336 wOBA and .349 expected wOBA. He's red-hot this month, as well, with a .375 wOBA in June.

Happ has a knock in seven of his last eight games.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +1471

Celebrate Summer Fridays at FanDuel! Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for ANY sports/events taking place on June 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.