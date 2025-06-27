3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Wings on Friday 6/27/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Wings

The Sparks snuck over this total (85) in last night's game, but the Fever's downshift without Caitlin Clark (groin) absolutely creates an ugly scoring environment.

In a larger sample of Clark's first absence, Indiana boasted the W's fourth-best defensive rating (96.9 DRTG) with its slowest pace (92.3). L.A. shot 50% from the floor last night to avoid this strategic quicksand employed by Stephanie White to keep pace without the team's best creator.

Dallas is certainly taking a leap with Paige Bueckers in the fold, but they're still just seventh in offensive rating (101.6 ORTG) and pace (95.6) overall this season. They've averaged just 81.4 PPG, and Indiana is not a plus matchup for scoring in this state.

Five of the Fever's six opponents during Clark's first stint on the bench missed this total. Get it now as it's dropping quickly.

One thing we did learn -- or just see in practice -- last night was that Kelsey Mitchell is gonna chuck without Caitlin.

Mitchell poured in four threes on nine attempts, which should probably be the expectation for her in stints without the star guard. She took the 10th-most threes per game in the WNBA during Clark's first injury term (5.8) and held the Fever's highest usage rate (28%) in this time.

Unfortunately, she just shot 24.1% from deep in that stretch. Mitchell is a 33.3% three-point shooter for the season, so we knew better days -- like last night -- lied ahead. Dallas allows the second-highest 3P% to guards (37.2%), so she should get good looks.

With Clark still factored into the projections as of this afternoon, Rotowire forecasts 2.1 made threes for Mitchell in 33.0 minutes. That should rise to make plus money very attractive.

The Wings might start to win more now that their glaring hole at center has been filled by Li Yueru.

Yueru got her first start of the season in Dallas' last game, topping 25 minutes on the floor for the first time. She responded with 15 rebounds, which wasn't a huge surprise at 11.1 rebounds per 36 minutes this season.

Now, will Yueru's role completely stick against Indiana? That's to be determined. Atlanta's duo of centers made her 6'7" frame more of a necessity, but 6'5" Aliyah Boston will need attention, too. Bueckers has also stated she prefers having Yueru on the floor in the pick-and-roll.

Rotowire forecasts 8.6 rebounds in a conservative 27.0 minutes of floor time. She should be around double digits if this new role sticks in any capacity.

