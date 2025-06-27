2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Dream on Friday 6/27/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Dream

A part of a loaded five-game slate tonight, the Lynx vs. Dream features two teams with double-digit wins. Minnesota has the second-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+240), but it is currently a one-point underdog tonight.

Napheesa Collier was questionable with a back injury but has been upgraded to probable. She's clearly made a big impact with 24.4 points per game (PPG) and 8.5 rebounds per game (RPG) paired with the shortest odds to win WNBA MVP (-250). At this point, Collier should play, but if she doesn't, the Lynx are still 2-1 without Collier this season.

With Collier now likely playing, our interest moves off the moneyline to the spread. Minnesota is -168 to win outright, making -3 at -112 much more favorable.

Atlanta's interior defense has struggled by allowing the second-most points in the paint per game. Alanna Smith just posted a career-high 26 points in the Lynx's most recent game, and she takes 47.2% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. Maria Kliundikova has also stepped up in Collier's last two absences by posting 10.5 PPG (6.6 PPG on the season), and she's another paint threat by taking 63.6% of her shots within 10 feet of the basket. This paired with Collier generates a ton of confidence.

Minnesota has the tools to attack the rim, and opponents shoot only 30.1% on threes when facing the Lynx. The Dream already have the sixth-lowest three-point percentage at 33.7%. With Atlanta launching the most triples per game, an inefficient night could be ahead.

We mentioned Alanna Smith's career-high 26 points from Tuesday's game. She's enjoyed a larger workload and more production in Collier's three absences. Smith has logged 17.0 PPG during the span while attempting 12.3 field goal attempts per game. For reference, she totals 11.1 PPG and 8.2 shots per contest across the entire season.

This volume will likely drop as Collier is probable to return. Still, Smith has posted 11.8 PPG over the previous five. Plus odds for over 10.5 points sounds like a sweet deal.

As mentioned, Atlanta gives up the second-most points in the paint per game. The weak interior defense is verified by underwhelming defensive ratings from Brionna Jones (98.6) and Brittany Griner (100.0) -- who have two of the three highest defensive ratings in the starting lineup.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any wager for the Fever vs. Wings and/or Liberty vs. Mercury WNBA games taking place June 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.