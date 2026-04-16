Best MLB Prop Bets Today: Total Bases, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Player Props for Thursday

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Max Fried Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Gary Sanchez to Record 2+ H/R/RBI

Julio Rodriguez 2+ Total Bases

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Angels vs. Yankees, 1:36 p.m. ET

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Under Apr 16 5:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a fairly lofty line for Max Fried -- a high-quality hurler but not a big strikeout arm.

So far in 2026, Fried's swinging-strike rate is just 8.6%, and his average fastball velocity is down 1.4 MPH from last season.

He undoubtedly has a nice matchup for punchouts today as the Los Angeles Angels have baseball's sixth-highest K rate (25.2%). I'm just not sure Fried can take advantage to the tune of at least seven strikeouts -- a number he hasn't hit in any of his four starts this campaign.

Blue Jays at Brewers, 1:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Gary Sanchez -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Gary Sanchez is off to a stellar start, and assuming he's in the lineup today versus a lefty, I like this prop bet for him.

Sanchez owns a .474 wOBA and five jacks in only 38 plate appearances this season. He's been dangerous versus lefties in his career, boasting a 40.4% hard-hit rate and 46.7% fly-ball rate in the split, and he's due to face Patrick Corbin today.

Corbin was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays to fill a need after the Jays dealt with several pitcher injuries. The veteran Corbin has a 4.64 SIERA since the start of 2023, and he allowed two home runs in just four innings in his first Jays outing.

I like this market because there are a few paths for Sanchez to cash, and if he's hitting fourth or fifth today, Sanchez's RBI prop (+155) will be on my radar, too.

Mariners at Padres, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Julio Rodriguez +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

A matchup with Walker Buehler puts the Seattle Mariners' offense in a mouth-watering spot, and it pushes me to this prop.

Buehler has struggled to a 4.88 SIERA since the start of 2024. He ended last season with a lowly 16.3% strikeout rate, and righty bats mauled him for 2.10 bombs per nine innings.

Julio Rodriguez is off to another painfully slow start, with his wOBA at .266. But he's too talented to keep this up much longer, and a date with Buehler can aid Julio in righting the ship. It helps that J-Rod can run well, giving him a chance to leg out both bases in one swing.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.