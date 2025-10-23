Run It Back: Thursday, October 23rd, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 22nd, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins react to the 2025-26 NBA opening night!

The crew begins the show by breaking down Victor Wembanyama's incredible performance in the San Antonio Spurs dominant win over Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

Later, current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins the show and shares how Puka Nacua thinks he could hang with NBA players.

After that, the crew runs through a jam-packed Wednesday night of NBA hoops, discussing VJ Edgecombe's historic debut and what expectations should be for this Boston Celtics team.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

