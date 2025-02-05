Best DeVonta Smith Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with DeVonta Smith in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Smith within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Smith's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

DeVonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

It's been a rough postseason for DeVonta Smith as he's averaging 4.0 targets, 4.0 receptions, and 40.3 receiving yards per game over three contests. The Eagles already logged the fewest passing attempts per game during the regular season at 25.9, and they averaged only 20.5 passing attempts per contest over their first two playoff games. That jumped to 28 in the NFC Championship Game, but A.J. Brown was the one to shine with six catches for 96 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Similar to the NFC title game, Philly could look to pass more often in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs gave up 4.2 yards per rushing attempt (9th-fewest) compared to 7.1 yards per passing attempt allowed (16th-most) in the regular season. This was also reflected in our schedule-adjusted rankings as Kansas City finished 18th in adjusted pass defense compared to 12th against the run.

Regardless, this defense is somewhat vulnerable -- especially after giving up 29 points and 374 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. However, much of this will likely depend on the Eagles' ability to block star defensive tackle Chris Jones as Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens have been banged up in the interior of Philly's offensive line. That's one of the key matchups for Super Bowl LIX.

Jalen Hurts delivering his best performance of the season in the NFC title game provides comfort for Smith and this passing game. Hurts finished with 0.43 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) while registering 246 passing yards and 8.8 yards per passing attempt (per NFL Next Gen Stats). Plus, Hurts balled in his Super Bowl LVII matchup with the Chiefs, recording 304 passing yards and 8.0 yards per passing attempt.

Kansas City deployed zone coverage at the eighth-highest rate this season. Smith has a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 80.5 against zone, compared to 74.9 when seeing man coverage. There is some hope for Smith to turn in his best postseason performance in the most important game of the season.

Over the first two playoff games, Smith's target share was solid at 21.1%. However, that dropped to 16.7% in his last game. Still, Smith is a major component of this offense with a 88.0% snap rate and 90.7% route share in the postseason and a 27.1% target share across the entire season (second-highest on team).

Considering Smith's success against zone coverage and Hurts' excellent previous performance versus KC, give me the Eagles' WR2 for at least 50 receiving yards. Even in a backseat role so far in these playoffs, Smith has outputs of 55 and 45 yards in two of the three games.

Our NFL player projections have Smith going for 54.4 receiving yards.

The line for Smith's longest reception for Sunday is set at 19.5 yards. In those games with 55 and 45 yards in the playoffs, Smith posted 28-yard and 20-yard receptions. With the Chiefs finishing in the bottom half of yards allowed per passing attempt, this is another promising line for Smith.

When facing zone, Smith's average depth of target is 9.2 yards, compared to 7.3 against man. Plus, he posted better efficiency at 2.06 yards per route run versus 1.74 against man.

Kansas City has given up its fair share of explosive plays through the air. For example, in the Divisional Round, the Houston Texans totaled 8.8 yards per passing attempt while three different receivers logged at least one 24-yard catch. The Bills' 7.0 yards per passing attempt in the AFC title game wasn't anything special, but their offense produced three catches of at least 23 yards.

All of Philadelphia's top pass-catchers -- from Brown and Smith to Dallas Goedert -- have a fair shot of producing explosive plays. If we're backing Smith for 50+ receiving yards, taking him to record at least one 20-yard reception makes a lot of sense.

While I like Smith in the yardage category, don't expect a touchdown. He's +230 to find the end zone, yet Smith hasn't seen one red zone target in the playoffs.

